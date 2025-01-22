The first symptoms of young onset dementia are not always memory-related, meaning people do not always recognise the early signs.

For example, in the episode where Nigel reveals to Yolande that he’s living with dementia, viewers can see that he has difficulty calculating a customer’s change while working in Bridge Street Café, and falls over on his way to the launderette as he doesn’t spot a large pile of rubbish in his path.

These changes in life skills and movement and coordination can be signs of young onset dementia, which people often experience alongside changes in behaviour or personality and language and communication.

Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) comforts Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As symptoms of young onset dementia typically develop between the ages of 30 and 65, people living with the condition are often employed. They may also have significant financial commitments such as a mortgage and be supporting children or have caring responsibilities for their own parents or family members.

Given the progressive nature of dementia, the ability to fulfil these commitments can become a challenge, taking a big financial, psychological and emotional toll on the person, their family, colleagues and friends.

If someone is concerned about having symptoms of young onset dementia, it is important to book an appointment with their GP as soon as possible. The GP can arrange tests to identify any potentially treatable causes for the changes. If it is suspected that the changes could be due to a form of young onset dementia, the GP may then refer the person for a specialist assessment.

A range of specialist tests will be conducted, and if dementia is identified, this will be discussed with the person and their family along with information about the support that is available.

Obtaining an accurate diagnosis can be challenging - the average time to receive a diagnosis of young onset dementia is 4.4 years, compared to 2.2 years for people aged over 65.

Paul Bradley's Nigel Bates is representing a very real reality for many across the UK. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Throughout my 45-year career working in dementia care, I’ve seen an improvement in awareness and understanding of young onset dementia from healthcare professionals, but there is still a long way to go.

People continue to be misdiagnosed with conditions such as depression, stress and the menopause due to the lack of recognition of the early signs of young onset dementia. This delay in an accurate diagnosis can lead to problems with employment and relationships and a significant delay in getting appropriate advice and support.

As many people are unaware that it is possible to be diagnosed with dementia as a younger person, this can make it difficult to open up about living with young onset dementia, which we’ve seen in Nigel’s case. Although daunting, sharing a diagnosis with close family and friends will help them to understand the changes they may see and allow them to offer support.

Dr Hilda Hayo, chief admiral nurse and CEO at Dementia UK. Dementia UK

Soaps like EastEnders play a key role in not only entertaining the nation but also educating them. Our dementia specialist admiral nurses work with people like Nigel, and their family and friends, every day, and see the challenges that living with young onset dementia can bring.

By using our knowledge and experience, we hope to help portray a realistic and sensitive depiction of what it’s like to live with young onset dementia, which will raise awareness of the condition and encourage people to reach out for support when they need it.

If you have noticed symptoms of young onset dementia in a friend or family member or need support in getting a diagnosis, Dementia UK’s specialist admiral nurses are there to help. You can contact the Admiral Nurse Dementia Helpline on 0800 888 6678 (Monday to Friday 9am-9pm, Saturday and Sunday 9am-5pm) or email helpline@dementiauk.org.

You can also join the Young Dementia Network hosted by Dementia UK. The Network is an online influencing community of people who are passionate about improving the lives of people affected by young onset dementia. It offers a range of resources to support people affected by the condition as well as clinicians.

