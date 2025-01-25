EastEnders confirms Jaime Winstone return as young Peggy Mitchell amid Phil's mental health crisis
The cast of the 2022 Mitchell flashbacks special are due to return.
Jaime Winstone is to reprise her role as a young Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders.
The BBC One soap has revealed the return of the flashback cast from the 2022 episode now centring on scenes of the Mitchell clan set in 1985.
As part of a mental health crisis storyline concerning Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), the character will experience hallucinations reliving moments from his adolescence as he suffers from psychosis amid his psychological decline. The story is also due to see him attempt to end his own life.
The scenes will see Winstone reprise her role as a younger Peggy Mitchell alongside returning guest stars: George Russo as her abusive husband Eric Mitchell, Daniel Delaney as a teenaged Phil Mitchell and Teddy Jay as Phil's younger brother Grant Mitchell.
In addition to these returns from the 2022 Mitchell special, actor Sam Miles has been cast as a young Nigel Bates, the childhood friend of the Mitchell Brothers.
Actor Paul Bradley has been reprising his role as present-day Nigel since Christmas Eve as the character is part of a young-onset dementia storyline.
On her return to the BBC One soap, Jaime Winstone said: "It was such an honour to be welcomed back to play Peggy Mitchell, she is a dream role for me; so to be able to contribute to this iconic family on this major storyline has been such a joyous and emotional journey and I truly hope I have done her justice.
"Thank you to all the EastEnders family, this has been such a wonderful experience."
Of course, the role of the icon Peggy Mitchell was originated by the actress Jo Warne as a guest character in 1991 before the legendary Dame Barbara Windsor played the role from 1994 onwards in multiple stints until the character died in 2016.
Executive producer Chris Clenshaw added, discussing the storyline further: "We are thrilled to welcome back the young Mitchells for these special scenes as we lead up to our 40th anniversary week.
"In 2022 fans and critics alike celebrated Jaime’s portrayal of Peggy, and with Phil’s story, this feels like the perfect time for her to reprise the iconic role – joined once again by George, Daniel, Teddy and now Sam as a young Nigel.
"Flashbacks like these give the audience a unique opportunity to understand better Phil’s mindset and the traumatic events that have led him to his mental health crisis."
EastEnders has been working with The Samaritans, Rethink Mental Illness and Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) to ensure the story is portrayed as sensitively and accurately as possible.
There will be a lot of focus on the Mitchell clan in the run-up to the 40th anniversary as Ross Kemp reprises his role as present-day Grant Mitchell. At the same time, Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) are set to remarry on the day of the anniversary.
If you need help and support on issues raised within this article, please visit Samaritans, CALM, and Rethink Mental Illness for guidance.
