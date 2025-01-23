Earlier this week, the Knights discovered the blood-stained shovel that was used to strike Cindy over the head at Christmas – and it turned out that Anna (Molly Rainford) had found it in the The Queen Vic cellar first.

Anna insisted that she wasn't behind this, and dad George (Colin Salmon) concluded that, because the cellar door was unlocked when Anna first clocked the weapon, the Knights couldn't be accused of outright involvement.

But Gina (Francesca Henry) told Anna she had been looking at the shovel, and the latter wondered why it was still in the pub in the first place.

Anna and George Knight. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) asked Anna if she knew the 'friend' that Gina had claimed to be with on Christmas night, and Elaine was intrigued when Anna had no knowledge of this.

Suspicious Elaine reminded George that he hadn't taken action over the shovel yet, and pointed out that someone among them must be lying.

Meanwhile, thoughtful Anna felt guilty that they were all speculating over the attacker, rather than worrying about mum Cindy.

Then, considering the fact that Gina hasn't always been honest, Anna pondered whether her sister might be covering for someone.

Later, Anna probed Gina on her whereabouts when Cindy was injured, and Gina angrily insisted she was with someone but that it was no one else's business.

Gina's in the spotlight next week. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

George revealed he had hidden the shovel in a secret hiding place, and this left Anna even more worried.

But when she heard Gina arranging a meeting, Anna headed out to find out what was really going on, overhearing a troubling conversation.

"I wanna know if you've been running your mouth off," Gina demanded of Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway), "Anna's been nosing around asking questions."

"I haven't breathed a word to anyone. Not that you have to believe me," Harry replied, "I could be lying. You know I love a bit of danger..."

What is Gina so keen to keep under wraps. Did she hurt Cindy after all?

Upcoming scenes will see Gina's secret revealed, but what has she been up to?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.