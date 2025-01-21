Also, Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) attempts to provoke a change in Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley).

Finally, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) is desperate for some alone time with secret lover Denise Fox (Diane Parish).

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers for 27th - 30th January 2025.

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Gina Knight under suspicion over mum Cindy Beale

Junior exposes a secret. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) remains very suspicious of big sister Gina, especially when she sees her having another secret chat with Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway).

Meanwhile, elder brother Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) is devastated when estranged wife Monique (Busayo Ige) cuts off his access to their son Xavier (Chase Dean-Williams) due to him being a suspect in an attempted murder case.

George worries for Gina. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In The Queen Vic, things come to a head as Junior exposes a shocking secret about Gina! Everyone points the finger at her, but George Knight (Colin Salmon) jumps to Gina's defence.

As Gina tries to explain herself to her stunned family, accusations fly, and a smug Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) tells Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) that he plans to report Gina to the police.

Cindy hears what's happened. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Anna is comforted by Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier), and the pair finally give in to their mutual feelings for each other.

As the week continues, Ian pushes Cindy to go to the police, but she's determined to do things her way.

What has been revealed about Gina, and could she be responsible for what happened to her mum?

2. Ruby Allen catches tender moment between Martin Fowler and Stacey Slater after blunder

Martin is not happy with Ruby. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Martin is cold with Ruby after the way she dealt with Councillor Barker (Iain Fletcher), and later, Barker announces that the market will be kept open – but this doesn't change Martin's stance.

Ruby is intent on proving Martin wrong, and tries to put things right with Barker. As the market traders celebrate their news, Martin is called to his stall, where vengeful Barker closes it down for an alleged health and safety violation!

Martin is furious with Ruby, but Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) speaks up for her. Martin is upset to be met by indifference from cousin Ian when he explains what's happened, and is hurt that Ian doesn't care about the legacy of their family business.

Ian upsets Martin. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Stacey tries to rally Martin's spirits, and she goes to see Ruby, begging her to resort to her old tricks to get Martin's stall back. Ruby, however, refuses, determined to show she's changed.

Stacey turns to Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) for help, and things take a turn as Martin and Stacey share a warm moment which almost leads to a kiss.

They pull away before it goes too far, but Ruby sees everything and confronts Martin. He brushes it off, telling Stacey that Ruby is asking questions.

Martin and Stacey agree their moment meant nothing. When Ruby asks Stacey if she has feelings for Martin, Stacey promises that's all in the past. But should Ruby be worried?

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

3. Phil Mitchell steps in to help Billy Mitchell

Honey spots a mistake. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Billy is excitedly planning his wedding to Honey and announces his best man. He also organises a disco and orders a barbecue.

But Billy's delight is short-lived when Honey realises he's made a costly mistake.

Later, Phil secretly arranges to get Billy out of financial difficulty, mysteriously asking for help from Mo Harris (Laila Morse) in his plan. How will Phil solve this situation for Billy?

Billy and Honey are set to remarry during February's milestone 40th anniversary episode of EastEnders. Will their nuptials go off without a hitch?

4. Yolande Trueman tries to boost Nigel Bates's spirits

Nigel and Yolande in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Yolande asks Nigel if he's told pal Phil about his dementia diagnosis yet, but Nigel says no. As Yolande and Nigel work together at the soup kitchen, a woman called Norma comes in and chats to Nigel.

The pair are getting on well, until Norma asks Nigel out and he rushes off.

Yolande tries to make Nigel understand that he could have many good years left, and so he shouldn't shut himself off from people like Norma.

But what about the wife he abandoned, and thinks he's protecting – Julie (Karen Henthorn)? Will Nigel ever tell her about his illness?

Dementia UK provides a helpline staffed by specialist admiral nurses who can advise on all aspects of caring for someone with dementia. To speak to someone, phone: 0800 888 6678.

5. Ravi Gulati conspires to be alone with Denise Fox

Denise and Ravi in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ravi flirts with Denise, who challenges him to find somewhere they can secretly spend time together.

But with Ravi's son Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) aware of their passion, the teen continues to clash with his father, as the subject of scattering evil Nish Panesar's (Navin Chowdhry) ashes comes up.

Later, though, Ravi manages to get the family home to himself to spend the evening with Denise, after giving Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) cash to take their daughter Avani (Aaliyah James) to a spa.

But with Denise not truly over ex-husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), how will this all end?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.