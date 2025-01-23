Sonia was falsely charged with killing Debbie Colwell (Jenny Meier), wife of her fiancé Reiss (Jonny Freeman).

But Reiss himself actually suffocated Debbie so he could claim her life insurance!

The killer has kept Sonia's sister Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) trapped in a lockup to stop her from exposing him, and when B recorded her fake confession to the murder, Reiss promised to release her.

Reiss barged into court to declare the new evidence, but this wouldn't call a halt to Sonia's trial, so he handed the video to a juror and prayed that it would secure Sonia's freedom, eerily asking forgiveness for "sins he might yet commit".

A dishevelled Bianca chained up and trapped in the lockup by Reiss. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The locals were taken aback when on-edge Reiss angrily condemned them for questioning Bianca's admission.

Eventually, though, there were cheers among Sonia's loyal friends and family as she was found 'not guilty', while Debbie's mother Brenda Collins (Nichola McAuliffe) was furious.

The pregnant Sonia was persuaded to join the likes of Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) and Martin Fowler (James Bye) for a celebratory drink.

But in The Queen Vic, Reiss was uncomfortable when talk turned to Bianca, and Sonia asked to see the video - which Reiss had claimed he no longer had a copy of.

Reiss urged Sonia to come home for a quiet night with him, and she agreed.

But things soon took another sinister turn when Reiss headed to tell Bianca the news about Sonia.

Jonny Freeman as Reiss Colwell. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Bianca was thrilled that her plan had paid off, but Reiss insisted that he couldn't trust her not to seek revenge.

He added that Bianca had never been good for Sonia, and so, in his warped mind, he had no choice but to leave B right where she was!

She pleaded with Reiss not to leave her chained up any longer, but as he left, Bianca sobbed, fearing that she was going to die alone in the lockup.

At the house, Sonia felt grateful that Bianca had put herself on the line for her, but Reiss was adamant that it wasn't a lie, urging her to believe that Bianca had indeed killed Debbie.

Sonia replied that, if this was the case, then she still desperately needed to see Bianca - but will she realise that Reiss is behind the whole ordeal?

Or will someone else spot his erratic behaviour and put two and two together?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

