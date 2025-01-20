Accused of killing Debbie Colwell (Jenny Meier), innocent Sonia is oblivious to the truth - that her fiancé, and Debbie's widower, Reiss (Jonny Freeman) is the real culprit.

While pregnant Sonia faces jail time, Reiss has been holding her sister Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) captive in a lockup, intent on silencing B after she realised he was a killer.

On the way to court, Reiss tried to clear the air with Sonia's ex-husband and close friend Martin Fowler (James Bye) after Reiss's recent attempt to derail the trial.

Reiss joined Sonia's loved ones for the trial. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

And the locals worried about missing Bianca, wondering why she hadn't shown up to support Sonia.

Sonia, meanwhile, felt positive that the jury would see this was a miscarriage of justice, but her barrister warned that this was not going to be easy.

In court, the care home nurse's testimony painted Sonia in a bad light over her final visit to Debbie, and Reiss lost his temper, shouting in protest from the gallery.

As Sonia stood up to urge Reiss to stop, she suddenly collapsed, and an ambulance was called.

Waiting for news, Reiss had a run-in with Debbie's mum Brenda Collins (Nichola McAuliffe) and was ordered to go home, while the trial was adjourned.

Having landed on her stomach during her fall, Sonia feared for her baby as she was taken to hospital for a scan.

She told her representative that her situation was putting her child under too much stress, so she insisted on changing her plea to guilty.

Back in the Square, the barrister updated Reiss with the news, and he was horrified. What will the dangerous character do next? And will Sonia and their baby be alright?

It's been reported that actor Freeman has now filmed his final scenes, but will Reiss's crimes be exposed before he goes?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.