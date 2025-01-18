The Sun reports that cast members attended Freeman's leaving party near the show’s production home in Elstree and Borehamwood.

Among cast members photographed and reported to be in attendance were Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler), Charlie Suff (Johnny Carter), and Aaliyah James (Avant Nandra-Hart).

Freeman debuted on EastEnders as a relation of the late Dot Branning (June Brown) for her funeral in December 2022 but later Reiss became a love interest of the long-running character Sonia and provided some comic relief with his awkward interactions opposite iconic Walford residents.

The BBC declined to comment on the report of Freeman's exit when approached by RadioTimes.com.

Reiss’s storyline has been picked up in recent episodes as his pregnant fiancée Sonia is facing the charge of murder for the death of his wife Debbie Colwell (Jenny Meir).

Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) remains a secret murderer and kidnapper. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Of course, fans know that Reiss is responsible for Debbie’s murder but they aren’t the only ones as Sonia’s suspicious sister Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) uncovered evidence of his guilt in November before Reiss attacked and imprisoned her in a storage containment facility.

In Thursday’s episode, Bianca attempted to escape by feigning a medical emergency and then attacking Reiss but was unable to defeat him.

Coming episodes will no doubt reveal Sonia’s legal fate but also whether Bianca will ever break free from Reiss’s grasp.

Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) is currently a prisoner of killer Reiss. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As fans gear up for what is sure to be a dramatic run of episodes for the soap’s 40th anniversary in February, it looks like Reiss’s desperate crimes will be one of the stories that could take centre stage.

Next week, following the latest twists and turns in Sonia’s case, Reiss plays another visit to Bianca and she tries to convince him to confess to his crimes before coming up with an all-new plan.

Will Reiss go along with what Bianca suggests and will it earn both Sonia and her their freedom?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

