EastEnders has aired tragic and dangerous scenes for Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

The BBC One soap is airing a moving mental health crisis for the iconic Walford hardman.

Phil has been living with old friend Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) but has been unaware that Nigel is living with young onset dementia.

In Monday’s episode, a depressed Phil found himself roped into Nigel’s plans for a date with community centre friend Norma (Angela Curran) when she brought along a friend named Livi (Lisa Allen).

The four sat down in the Queen Vic, with Yolande (Angela Wynter) and Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) watching on amused.

Phil (Steve McFadden) was not happy to be on the double date. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As the group got chatting, with Nigel even reminiscing about his history with the Mitchell family, Livi noted that she runs a car shop following the death of her father.

When Norma and Nigel left to get drinks, Livi noted Phil’s deep sadness and how she recognises it, but the talk of depression saw Phil smash his glass and flee the pub.

Nigel went to make after Phil, but with encouragement from Yolande, decided to pursue a dinner with Norma instead.

As Phil stumbled out of the Queen Vic, he ran into Junior Knight’s (Micah Balfour) neighbour and sex worker Amelia (Melissa Batchelor), who offered her services and her card to Phil before heading on her way.

Heading to the Arches, Phil kicked out employee Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) and was left alone after locking up.

Phil sat in a car at his lowest ebb, turned the engine and exhaust on and closed his eyes - attempting to end his own life by asphyxiation.

However, after some time, Phil changed his mind and, while coughing, attempted to climb out of the car before falling down the cavity in the floor of the Arches. He was last seen lying in the pit below.

Will Phil be OK?

Nigel stands over Phil in EastEnders in scenes to air tomorrow. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In scenes due to air tomorrow, Harry will find Phil, and he will soon be rushed to hospital with Nigel seeing him loaded into an ambulance.

Fans will be aware that Phil will survive this, as his mental health journey is only set to worsen as he experiences psychosis and has visions of scenes from his youth - with return appearances on-screen by the flashback cast from the 2022 Mitchell episode.

Finally, Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) will be making his comeback in the coming weeks - can he be there for brother Phil?

If you need help and support on issues raised within this article, please visit Samaritans, CALM, and Rethink Mental Illness for guidance.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

