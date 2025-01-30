Sonia served some time in prison awaiting trial while pregnant with his baby for the crime, but is now thankfully out and determined to work out why her sister, Bianca (Patsy Palmer) wrongly confessed to Debbie's murder.

With the explosive conclusion no doubt to follow as Sonia gets close to the truth about her partner, fans will be sad to hear Cassidy is stepping away from the iconic role.

In a statement shared by The Sun, Cassidy said: "I feel extremely sad to be writing this, but also very excited. After another 11 solid years back on The Square, I have decided it’s time to move on to pastures new. EastEnders is in my bones so I will never forget where I started my career and I will continue to love the show.

"Thank you to Chris Clenshaw for the opportunity to be such a big part of the 40th anniversary – it’s an honour. See ya, Sonia, going but never forgotten.”

Executive producer, Clenshaw, added to the publication: "Over the last 31 years in EastEnders, Natalie has been involved in some of the show’s most iconic and explosive storylines. Her portrayal of Sonia has made her a firm fan favourite amongst the viewers.

"I won’t be revealing the finite details relating to her exit, but I can say that she will take a central role in the 40th anniversary storylines in a week of truly unmissable drama that will change the lives of those in Walford forever. I’d like to thank Natalie for her time at EastEnders, and I wish her all the best for the future."

EastEnders' official anniversary is on 19th February 2025, but fans can expect plenty of action throughout the entire week in the run-up to the special live episode.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

