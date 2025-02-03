Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) faces a new clash with Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), while Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) has something to tell ex Denise Fox (Diane Parish).

Also, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) returns from her stint in rehab.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 10th - 13th February 2025.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Phil Mitchell suffers hallucinations

Daniel Delaney as young Phil and Steve McFadden as Phil in the present day in EastEnders. BBC

Against Phil's wishes, a concerned Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) convinces him to see a doctor.

He's not happy with her meddling, and once back home, he verbally lashes out until Sharon leaves.

Sharon can't stop worrying for Phil, though, and alone at the house, Phil begins to hallucinate.

Sharon is worried sick. BBC

While the Mitchells pull out all the stops for Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Honey's (Emma Barton) 'sten do', Sharon hears from Mo Harris (Laila Morse) that Phil has paid for the event.

Sharon orders a search party when Phil disappears, while the man himself struggles to decipher reality and his mental health continues to decline...

2. Grant Mitchell returns to Walford to save his brother

Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) is back to save his brother. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Sharon, Billy, Honey and Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) frantically search for Phil, and as his depression continues to take hold we see Phil experience symptoms of psychosis.

Hallucinations will depict scenes from the Mitchell family home in 1985, as his younger self (played by Daniel Delaney) and mum Peggy (played once again by Jaime Winstone) appear to him.

During these visions, Phil acts as a bystander to a pivotal moment from his adolescence.

Jaime Winstone as a young Peggy Mitchell converses with Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell in a hallucinatory scene from EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As his negative internal dialogue worsens, the hallucinations transcend into Phil's life as he converses with the characters from his past in the Square and back at his home.

Jay later manages to find Phil at No. 55, as Sharon arrives for a crisis talk. Phil insists he's fine and sends Sharon on her way.

But soon, Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) returns with a visitor who he hopes can help Phil - Grant!

Can Grant get through to Phil?

If you need help and support on issues raised within this article, please visit Samaritans, CALM, and Rethink Mental Illness for guidance.

3. Sonia Fowler makes a chilling discovery

Sonia fears the worst. BBC

Sonia is transfixed by Bianca Jackson's (Patsy Palmer) confession video, but Reiss tries to convince her to leave well alone.

Sonia takes solace in the launderette after a run-in with Mo, but then Sonia's health takes a turn and she heads to hospital.

Reiss is incredulous to make a discovery at the lock-up, before he leaves after hearing of Sonia's condition.

Sonia is sent home to rest, and Reiss makes his excuses to secretly return to the lock-up.

Reiss Colwell in EastEnders. BBC

Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) checks on Sonia, and Sonia decides to delete the confession video - only to be stopped by a chilling discovery.

As Reiss returns with an excuse to his whereabouts, Sonia confronts him and a tense showdown ensues.

Reiss then blocks Sonia's exit. Is she in serious danger from the killer? And will Bianca be rescued at last?

Ian and Priya have a plan. BBC

Cindy tries to gain access to No. 45, but Ian, Peter (Thomas Law) and Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) all refuse her. At Beale's Eels, Cindy pleads with Ian, where accusations soon fly once more.

Priya Nandra Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) comes to Ian's rescue, but Priya then leaves when he accidentally offends her.

Later, though, Priya and Ian share a drink in The Queen Vic, but things get messy when Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) and Cindy arrive.

Junior and Cindy arrive! BBC

Priya and Ian attempt to make Ravi and Cindy jealous, but Cindy has other ideas.

Back at No. 45, Priya and Ian have another drink together, but their warm moment is cut short when Kathy arrives home early.

Priya soon invites herself for dinner, but when Kathy shares some harsh comments, Priya leaves and Ian goes after her.

Has the pair's plot to make their exes jealous turned into real mutual attraction?

5. Jack Branning professes his love for Denise Fox

Denise and Jack. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) moves in with Jack, who tries to convince her otherwise.

Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) has a go at Jack for allowing Chelsea into his home, but later, Penny and Chelsea come to a truce after Penny takes mystery action.

Jack soon attempts to make a gesture to Denise, and reveals his true feelings for her.

Denise later heads back to his place, but will she reunite with Jack or stick with on/off lover Ravi?

6. Linda Carter returns from rehab

Kellie Bright as Linda Carter in EastEnders. BBC

Linda returns home from rehab, where she has been since December after her alcoholism reached shocking heights.

Linda is comforted by her loved ones as she settles back in at The Vic, but can she make amends and look to the future after a turbulent year?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.