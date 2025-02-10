In the past few months, the women's characters have faced near-death at the hands of an anonymous assailant, a love triangle that'll eventually end in a couple during the anniversary and a New Year's Day stunt that almost left one of them for dead.

Take a look through the glamorous covers with photos by Nicky Johnston below.

The landmark 40th anniversary is set to bring all the nostalgia with two special documentaries coinciding with the big day across BBC One and BBC Three.

One documentary, EastEnders: 40 Years on the Square, will be fronted by Ross Kemp as he delves into the show's history and looks back on some of its most iconic moments, with some extra special guests.

This will be followed by EastEnders Revealed: The Lock In, a 45-minutes special hosted by Joe Swash that will treat fans to behind-the-scenes insights into various storylines over the years, airing on Tuesday 18th February at 8pm.

But, of course, plenty of fans will be tuning into the episode to find out the results of who Denise ends up with, Billy and Honey's wedding and the explosive reveal of who attacked Cindy Beale on Christmas Day.

Count us as excited!

The latest issue of Radio Times is out on Tuesday 11th February – subscribe here.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.