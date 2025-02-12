With a double stag and hen party in full swing for Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) at The Queen Vic, the groom was thrilled when he was shown a special video message from West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen.

Bowen wished Billy and his bride all the best, and he was further shocked when his old pals Minty and Garry made an appearance after hearing about the festivities online.

West Ham player Jarrod Bowen wished Billy and Honey well. BBC

There were cheers aplenty among the locals, including Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), as the pair settled back in seamlessly.

But naturally, it wasn't long before they were quizzed on their current situations.

In 2009, Garry sailed off into the sunset with partner Dawn Swann (Kara Tointon). Sadly, we learned that Garry's relationship with Dawn had since sunk, quite literally, along with their boat.

Meanwhile, Minty left Walford in 2010, getting in touch with Garry after deciding it was time to move on.

One of EastEnders' most beloved duos made a comeback. BBC

Minty revealed he was now married, albeit lumbered with an 'adoptive' grown-up child - lodger Garry!

Garry now worked as a bingo caller, and told their old friends he had to rush off, as it was "eyes down at 7!".

It was a delight to see these two once more, although sadly they confirmed that they couldn't attend the big day.

Viewers will recall that during their original stints, Minty and Garry spent many years propping up the bar after a long day's dossing in The Arches.

EastEnders kept Garry and Minty's return under wraps, with Bowen's special appearance also coming as a surprise for any football fans watching.

The cameos come just days ahead of the BBC soap's 40th anniversary week, which will see the beloved Queen Vic go up in flames on the day of Billy and Honey's nuptials.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

