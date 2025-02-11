For Lacey Turner, this isn't her first rodeo when it comes to EastEnders anniversary episodes, as no fan will forget the memorable 25th episode which saw her reveal she killed Archie Mitchell (Larry Lamb) and Bradley Branning (Charlie Clements) fall off The Queen Vic roof.

While details of Turner's involvement in the 40th anniversary are being kept under wraps, things will certainly be going down between Stacey, Martin Fowler (James Bye) and Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton).

Lacey Turner, James Bye and Louisa Lytton. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"I'm really excited," said Turner. "I am a big EastEnders fan and have grown up watching it. To see it hit 40 years is epic. I did the 25th but I think I might have missed one of the anniversaries, so I am very happy to not miss this one."

Reflecting on the last anniversary episode, Turner added: "Yeah, I really enjoy taking part in the live episodes which is weird because anything live would normally scare the life out of me.

"You get such an adrenaline rush from it. Hopefully this one will go as smoothly for me!"

The spoilers for next week's anniversary episodes are careful not to reveal too much, but it has teased that Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) urges Stacey to tell Martin how she really feels.

While Stacey is worried about being rejected again, Jean is convinced she must put her heart on the line...

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

