Meanwhile, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) confronts the person she believes wielded that shovel on Christmas Day.

Denise Fox (Diane Parish) makes her final choice between Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) - but really, it's all up to the fans!

Also, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) is encouraged to be brave and reveal her own romantic feelings for a special someone.

And poor Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) finds herself in double danger as an explosion rages through The Queen Vic, just as killer Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) makes his presence felt.

Who will perish and who will make it out alive?

Everything you need to know can be found in our spoiler guide below...

EastEnders' 40th anniversary spoilers: Your day-by-day guide

Monday 17th February - 30-minute episode at 7:30pm

Honey and Billy are ready to get married again. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The mood is joyous in Albert Square as Honey and Billy get ready to become husband and wife once more. The locals are determined to make this a Mitchell wedding to remember, but will the pair's wedding run smoothly after so many false starts over the years?

Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) also tries to keep things light with struggling Phil, as the latter's granddaughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) needs some help. But amid the festivities, the family are unaware of the true depths of Phil's despair as he makes a decision.

Cindy and Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) have another huge row at the café after Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) drops a bombshell.

A raging Cindy is hell-bent on exposing her attacker, and disrupts the wedding celebrations at The Vic, coming face-to-face with the person she believes struck her over the head at Christmas.

Cindy is on a mission. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Cindy shocks the wedding guests with a public accusation, but the situation turns dangerous when she later catches one of the suspects in a compromising position. Cindy points a gun at them, but who has she caught out?

Denise is more torn than ever when lovestruck Jack and Ravi ramp up their efforts to win her over, while Martin Fowler (James Bye) desperately fights his feelings for Stacey.

Martin tries to focus on his future with Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton), while Stacey decides to accept that he's made his choice - but she's finding the task impossible.

Sonia begs Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) to attend the wedding with her, believing they must get back to normality despite murderous Reiss being on the loose. But Bianca is not impressed to bump into Grant, and a row breaks out between the pair.

Tuesday 18th February - 30-minute episode at 7:30pm

Linda shares her worries for Phil BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Phil's behaviour causes deep concern from those closest to him, and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) begins to worry that he's a danger to himself. When she arrives at Phil's, she's given a devastating insight into his state of mind; causing Linda to alert Grant and Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley). The trio then make a desperate bid to reach Phil.

Armed and dangerous, Cindy has a showdown with the character in possession of her missing locket. But amid their confrontation, a shock twist turns the entire situation on its head.

Is this the moment Cindy finally learns who attacked her and left her for dead?

Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

With everyone feeling the love at Billy and Honey's wedding, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) urges Stacey to tell Martin how she really feels. Stacey is worried about being rejected again, but Jean is convinced she needs to put her heart on the line.

At the same time, Zack Hudson (James Farrar) reveals all to Martin over his fling with Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) several years ago.

Sonia and Bianca attempt to get into the spirit of the day, but they're unaware Reiss is back in Walford and that danger is lurking close by.

Bianca returns home from the wedding, and Reiss creeps into the house, leaving her terrified. But soon, there's a furious showdown, with Bianca going all out to make sure that Reiss pays for his horrific crimes.

Outside, storylines collide when two dramatic showdowns trigger a series of events that lead to a huge explosion inside The Queen Vic!

Wednesday 19th February - 1-hour episode at 7:30pm

Can Linda, Grant and Nigel help Phil? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

At The Arches, a terrified Grant, Linda and Nigel desperately try to convince Phil not to harm himself. But Phil has hit rock bottom and thinks there is no other way out. Can his loved ones get through to him?

At The Vic, there's total panic as those trapped inside face a desperate fight to escape, while outside, Jack and other characters try to save as many of their friends and neighbours as possible.

Jack attempts to help those trapped in The Vic. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But as parts of the pub teeter close to collapsing, not everyone will make it out of the smouldering Vic alive.

Denise returns to the Square and discovers the horror unfolding. With both Ravi and Jack caught up in what's happening, Denise must face up to her true feelings. But who will she choose? It's up to you to decide.

Thursday 20th February - 30-minute LIVE episode at 7:30pm

The Queen Vic and its locals are in peril. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

EastEnders goes live for the final edition of the week, as the life-or-death battle continues for those trapped inside The Vic.

For Sonia, a nightmare begins as she goes into labour in the middle of a total disaster.

With no medical support and only the company of two traumatised people, will Sonia survive?

Sonia and her baby are trapped BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Family and friends anxiously wait for news about their trapped loved ones. The emergency services face a race against time to save the locals, but inside the pub, things are getting worse as characters desperately search for a way out.

As for Denise, the time has come for her to make her choice over the man of her future. Votes have been made and now either Ravi or Jack will get a knock on the door. Which one is Denise due to commit to?

Denise decides: How to vote in EastEnders live poll

Who will Denise choose? You decide BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Viewers wishing to vote for Denise's choice will need a BBC Account, and you can register for an account at BBC.co.uk/account on or before 19th February 2025.

The vote will officially open at 8:30pm on Wednesday 19th February at BBC.co.uk/EastEnders.

The vote will then close at 7:10pm on Thursday 20th February so the result can be incorporated into EastEnders' live episode that evening.

If you need help and support on issues raised within this article, please visit Samaritans, CALM, and Rethink Mental Illness for guidance.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

