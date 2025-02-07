One of the trio at the heart of the story is long-running actor Maslen, who has been a part of the cast since 2007.

Maslen has been looking back over his time in the soap, reflecting on his favourite moments - but there's one cast member who sticks out to him.

"Jake [Wood] is something else!" Maslen revealed to press including RadioTimes.com.

He added: "As soon as we got to know each other, we were brothers. Although Max and Jack don’t look like each, people believe they are brothers. That dynamic of Jim’s golden child (Jack) and the one caught all the flack (Max) was great.

"Jake really evokes all the emotion out of you in those big moments and he always delivers something you feel in the gut. He’s brilliant and a big part of EastEnders and he always will be."

Fans are desperate to see Max back on the Square - so with Jack at the centre of the storylines, it would be good to see the brothers reunited for support!

He went on to discuss memorable storylines, recalling that he enjoyed scenes with Samantha Womack (who played Ronnie).

Maslen explained: "I really enjoyed Jack and Ronnie’s relationship. It was great to work with Sam (Ronnie), who is my old mate, because we weren’t sure how it would be as we’re like brother and sister in real life, but the on-screen chemistry was great as Jack and Ronnie.

"Those two would always try to get one up on each other, but sometimes Jack would win, and other times Ronnie would win, so it would level out. That dynamic was fun because it was so passionate and complicated!"

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

