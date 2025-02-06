Meanwhile, stars including Ross Kemp, Pam St Clement, Angela Wynter and Rudolph Walker will be reminiscing about these key storylines in 15-minute programmes that will air directly before each classic episode.

In addition to the aforementioned episodes getting repeats on linear TV, a huge selection of episodes from the archives have also now been added to BBC iPlayer – with more than 50 episodes available to stream on the catch-up platform right away, dating from 1986-2008.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Yesterday, the release dates for two previously announced 40th anniversary documentary specials were confirmed by the BBC, with hour-long retrospective EastEnders: 40 Years on the Square set to air on BBC One on Monday 17th February and behind-the-scenes show EastEnders Revealed: The Lock In broadcast on BBC Three the following day.

But of course, the main event for the anniversary will be the brand new episodes, which include the high-profile return of Kemp to the show as his character Grant Mitchell, and a live interactive episode which will see fans choosing who Denise ends up with.

An official hour-long anniversary episode is set to air on 19th February before the vote opens for fans to choose Denise's suitor, between Jack and Ravi.

The vote will close at 7:10pm the next day, before the hour-long live episode starts at 7:30pm.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.