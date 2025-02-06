After envisaging her own death, she finally admitted that she needed help and agreed to check in to rehab, and she has been away from our screens ever since.

But that will change next week when she arrives back from her stint in rehab and receives a warm welcome from her friends and family.

Kellie Bright as Linda Carter in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

However, not all will be plain-sailing following her return to Albert Square, with the soap teasing that the Knights will be continuing to feel pressure following the dramatic attack on Cindy on Christmas Day.

Of course, next week will also be seeing another major character return to the soap after an even longer gap, with Ross Kemp finally set to reprise his role as Grant Mitchell in time for the soap's hotly-anticipated 40th anniversary celebrations.

Grant arrives back in Walford after being sought out to help his brother Phil (Steve McFadden), whose mental health is worsening.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

