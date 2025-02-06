EastEnders confirms Linda Carter return date as she's welcomed by family
There's not long to wait.
EastEnders has confirmed that Linda Carter will be back on the soap next week – with the character set to return to Walford on Thursday 13th February.
The character, played by Kellie Bright, was last seen towards the end of last year, when she starred in a format-changing episode on 16th December that focused entirely on her spiralling after a dangerous night of alcohol abuse – presenting a What If? scenario that imagined the worst possible case if she didn't seek help for her drinking.
After envisaging her own death, she finally admitted that she needed help and agreed to check in to rehab, and she has been away from our screens ever since.
But that will change next week when she arrives back from her stint in rehab and receives a warm welcome from her friends and family.
However, not all will be plain-sailing following her return to Albert Square, with the soap teasing that the Knights will be continuing to feel pressure following the dramatic attack on Cindy on Christmas Day.
Of course, next week will also be seeing another major character return to the soap after an even longer gap, with Ross Kemp finally set to reprise his role as Grant Mitchell in time for the soap's hotly-anticipated 40th anniversary celebrations.
Grant arrives back in Walford after being sought out to help his brother Phil (Steve McFadden), whose mental health is worsening.
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
