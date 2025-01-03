It comes at a notable time for the characters of Albert Square, with Grant's brother Phil (Steve McFadden) in a vulnerable place following recent events, while his ex-wife Sharon (Letitia Dean) is currently in a relationship with his long-lost cousin, Teddy.

It seems, then, that Grant's sudden return will come as a shock and almost certainly stir up drama, with EastEnders showrunner Chris Clenshaw teasing that he'll have a pivotal role to play in major storylines leading up to the 40th anniversary.

Below, Kemp shared an image from the set with members of the crew – dubbed "Team EastEnders" – who appear thrilled to have the actor and broadcaster back on the show. It follows an official image of Kemp as Grant released on New Year's Day (above).

On his return, Kemp said: "I’m delighted to be returning to EastEnders as the show heads towards its 40th anniversary.

"EastEnders has always meant so much to me, so to return as the show is about to celebrate such a special anniversary, is an absolute honour.

"Grant has never been far from the action and let’s just say, this time is no different as he certainly comes back with a bang."

Clenshaw added: "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Ross Kemp back to EastEnders as he reprises the legendary role of Grant Mitchell.

"Whilst I’m not currently revealing exactly what brings Grant back to Walford, I can say that his return will play a significant part in the show’s 40th anniversary, and will make up many moments of truly unmissable TV."

