Reiss is still keeping Sonia's sister Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) trapped in a lockup, where he handed her a bottle of pills in the hopes that she would end her life while she remains under suspicion for the murder he committed.

Having watched the video of Bianca's 'confession', pregnant Sonia was seemingly convinced of her guilt – but Reiss was disturbed that Sonia couldn't stop watching the footage.

But after Reiss left to 'clear something up', he was reeling to find that a defiant Bianca was still very much alive.

Meanwhile, Sonia headed to the laundrette, where she clashed once more with cousin Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) over Reiss's shifty behaviour.

The row was halted when Sonia had to be rushed to hospital, after suffering with a premature membrane rupture.

Reiss received word of the situation and rushed away from Bianca; unwittingly leaving the place unlocked in the process.

As the baby was confirmed to be alright, Sonia was overjoyed to learn she was having a girl, and she was soon able to go home to rest.

Lauren reluctantly left Sonia with Reiss, but after settling Sonia in bed, he headed out into the night, intending to deal with Bianca – only for his car to break down.

As Bianca tried and failed to break free, Lauren accused Reiss of being in on Bianca's admission, while Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) visited Sonia, urging her to move on.

Once alone, Sonia was about to delete Bianca's video when she spotted a dolls' house in the background – the very same one that Reiss had just given her.

Will Sonia realise that Reiss has been behind late wife Debbie's (Jenny Meier) death all along? And can Bianca escape before Reiss finds her?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

