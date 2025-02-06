The stars taking part are EastEnders’ longest-serving actor, Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale), and his on-screen ex-wife Michelle Collins (Cindy Beale), as well as Junior Knight star Micah Balfour and former Strictly runner-up Molly Rainford, who plays Junior's half-sister Anna Knight.

According to a release, each round will feature EastEnders-themed questions, with Kemp – who is also making a high-profile return to the soap for the anniversary – keeping a watchful eye over proceedings, as ever.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kemp is especially busy during the anniversary week, as he will also be hosting an hour-long retrospective documentary titled EastEnders: 40 Years on the Square, which is set to air at 8pm on BBC One on Monday 17th February.

Meanwhile, the BBC has also revealed that another of its iconic shows will have an EastEnders takeover, with former cast members Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce) and Max Bowden (Ben Mitchell) heading to the Cotswolds in a special episode of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip EastEnders special. BBC

The episode, which will air on BBC Two at 7pm on Friday 14th February, will see the pair go head-to-head to see who can uncover the most interesting antiques and make the most money at auction.

A release for the episode teases: "As is Antiques Road Trip tradition, Max and Danielle will cruise around the Cotswolds in a 1964 P1800S Volvo.

"Guided by Road Trip experts Hettie Jago and Ishy Khan, Danielle leans towards the curious in the form of mannequins and miniature binoculars, while Max embraces history and film culture with a toy from a famous spy movie."

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.