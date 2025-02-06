EastEnders villain makes sinister demand in early iPlayer release
Spoiler warning for Thursday 6th February 2025.
*Warning: contains spoilers for EastEnders' episode airing Thursday 6th February 2025 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.*
Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) made his next sinister move in EastEnders, as his desperation to conceal his murderous secret reached new heights.
Finding oblivious fiancée Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) about to watch the recording of her half-sister, Bianca Jackson's (Patsy Palmer) confession, Reiss reluctantly agreed to watch it with her.
Seeing Bianca looking a "shadow of herself" as she declared that she had smothered Reiss's wife Debbie (Jenny Meier) to death to secure the life insurance for Sonia's IVF treatment, Sonia was devastated.
Real killer Reiss urged Sonia to focus on their future together, but Sonia still wanted to find Bianca.
Later, Reiss headed to the lock-up where he still had Bianca trapped, and she begged him for some food.
He left her with a sandwich and rushed off, uttering shaky apologies.
Back at the house with Sonia, Reiss listened as she referenced a childhood dolls' house which Bianca had destroyed, and Sonia wondered if this was an early sign of a darker side to her sister.
Then the police arrived to inform them that they intended to capture Bianca and arrest her for murder.
Jittery Reiss struggled to keep his composure as Sonia maintained her wish to look Bianca in the eye and ask her about what she did to Debbie.
Returning to see Bianca, Reiss explained that the police were looking for her, and he couldn't take the chance that she might tell Sonia of Reiss's guilt.
Bianca promised that she wouldn't, but Reiss insisted that he "can't take that chance," before giving her a bottle of pills.
In another shock move, Reiss urged Bianca to take all the tablets at once, to 'help' her on her way.
Growing weaker by the minute, Bianca begged Reiss not to hurt Sonia like he had hurt Debbie.
Picking up a dolls' house which he clearly intended to gift to Sonia, Reiss left Bianca alone once more, while she eyed the pills and threw them across the room.
With the stage set for a showdown between Sonia and Reiss next week, will Sonia uncover his evil lies and save her innocent sister?
Or will Bianca feel she has no other way out, and end up dead at Reiss's request?
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
