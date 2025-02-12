Details of the vote can be found here, and voting will open on Wednesday 19th February.

RadioTimes.com caught up with Parish ahead of the vote, and while we weren't going to put her on the spot about who she would pick, it's clear that the decision won't be easy by the time we get to make it.

She said: "You'll find out a little bit more in the next two weeks than you have in previous weeks. It starts to ramp up in terms of why she wants to be with Jack and why she would want to be with Ravi.

"The depth of both relationships starts to show itself a little bit more in the next two weeks, so there's actually more of a jeopardy with choice.

"By then, there's so many good things about both them, but there are so many bad things about them both – and there are some bad things about Denise too..."

So, how excited is Parish to get stuck into such a different storyline?

"I've just got to let go and just fly with it!" she exclaimed.

"There's two completely different choices in there, and what it can lead to is exciting not just for me, but for out story team."

Pick up the Radio Times magazine this week to read our exclusive feature with seven women of Walford.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

