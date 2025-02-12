Alone in his house, Phil discarded some pills and ignored both the phone and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) knocking on his door as she called his name.

Picking up a box of mementos, Phil looked through old photos, including one of the Mitchell family home during his earlier years.

Later, Phil burned most of the pictures, before being drawn to an old video of Peggy and his father Eric (George Russo).

Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts in EastEnders. Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Peggy was coaxing a young Phil to come and blow out the candles on his birthday cake, while nasty Eric remarked that their son was never there when he was needed.

Smashing up the small television set, Phil continued to spiral, while Sharon learned from Mo Harris (Laila Morse) that Phil had paid a huge chunk of money towards Billy's upcoming wedding.

She grew increasingly worried for Phil, and urged Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) and Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) to help her get inside the house.

As Billy entered first, there was a nod to EastEnders' first ever line of dialogue as he declared, "Stinks in here, dunnit!"

Jaime Winstone as a younger Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC

Phil was nowhere to be seen, and as the trio noticed the burned photographs, Sharon recognised one as the Mitchells' former home.

This was where Phil had ended up, but when he knocked on the door, Winstone's Peggy appeared, asking him: "Where have you been?"

In Thursday's instalment of EastEnders, Phil will witness a pivotal moment from his adolescence, as Daniel Delaney reprises the role as Phil's younger self.

Big brother Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) will return in Phil's hour of need, but can he help him?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.