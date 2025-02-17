But for Cindy, there was no love to be found anywhere as she continued to try and find who attacked her on Christmas Day.

With her plan to get Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) in Ian's (Adam Woodyatt) house to try and find the missing locket well and truly foiled, Cindy decided once more to ambush her family in the pub (not that it worked last time, really).

Cindy's paranoia was on full display as she tried to throw accusations at Ian, believing he was the one who stole the necklace - but when he didn't admit to it off the bat, she spat venom at him instead, trying to embarrass him in front of the whole pub.

Ian had quite clearly had enough of her games and chucked her on the street before catching up with Martin (James Bye) who'd heard everything.

Martin admitted it was quite dark that her locket had gone missing, and pointed out the people she had been the worst to were arguably her own children, offering Ian food for thought.

Cindy, meanwhile, went to see Phil (Steve McFadden) once more to ask for his gun, believing Ian was out to kill her.

Phil laughed off the very thought of it, believing Ian didn't have it in him to shoot anyone really.

He went back to his own house to find the gun was missing - and a shot later revealed Cindy had snuck into his house and had taken it!

She snuck into Ian's house while the lights were out and as she stepped into the living room, discovered someone was holding the locket, swinging it in front of her.

"You!" Cindy exclaimed while raising her gun at the mystery person.

Who is holding the locket? And will Cindy shoot them?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.