Martin is currently torn between two of his ex-wives, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), with Stacey set to consider confessing her love during the big week in question.

Before we speculate any further, we hasten to add that a death plot twist for Martin would devastate us here at RadioTimes.com.

However, with some potential 'clues' beginning to have us worried, we simply had to dust off our detective hats and investigate this ourselves.

So, with nothing else left to do but wait for the action to unfold, let's take a look at all the clues on why Martin could be about to meet a tragic end...

Will Martin Fowler die during EastEnders' 40th anniversary? All the clues and theories

Extra screentime

Martin on the market with Ruby. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Notably, Martin has had a much more prominent time on-screen lately. We're certainly not complaining, but what if this is actually a sign that the character's time is due to come to a permanent end?

From his discovery that he had fathered another child to the love triangle with Ruby and Stacey and his concern for original ex-spouse Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy), plus his tireless campaign to save the market, Martin has been a central player for several months, after a rather quiet period prior to this.

Could the BBC soap be setting up an untimely exit by gifting him all the screentime he can get first?

Legacy mentions

Martin and Ian at Arthur Fowler's bench as Ruby looks on. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It was a pure delight to see clips of Martin's late father, Arthur Fowler (Bill Treacher), featuring on a game show during the 1980s - with a bonus glimpse of his mum Pauline (Wendy Richard), too.

We've also seen Martin brooding at Arthur's bench in the Albert Square gardens, and he was quick to remind thoughtless cousin Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) of the legacy of the fruit and veg stall on the market, shortly before Ruby bought the stall for Martin to take ownership.

Perhaps this changing of the guard is foreshadowing that a much bigger change is on the way, with family man Martin breathing his last in the Square he grew up in.

Parallels as the first baby born in EastEnders

Pauline (Wendy Richard) in EastEnders as she appeared in 1985. BBC

Martin was the first baby to be born in the show, with Pauline and Arthur receiving the unexpected news that they were due their third child, several years after welcoming Mark (David Scarboro, Todd Carty) and Michelle (Susan Tully, Jenna Russell).

It would be heartbreakingly poetic if EastEnders were to mark its 40th year by killing Martin off, exactly four decades on from the very moment Pauline learned she was pregnant with him.

Early milestone birthday celebration

Remember when Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) and the market traders mistakenly wished Martin a happy 4-0, only for him to point out that he was only turning 39?

Soap storylines are months in the making, and we can't help but wonder if this was the only 40th birthday poor Martin was ever going to get. Could he fall short of actually meeting this milestone?

As early as last year, X user @realseanslater speculated on this very idea!

Repeating history for lovesick Stacey Slater

Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Back in 2010, Stacey's first husband Bradley Branning (Charlie Clements) lost his life when he fell from the roof of The Vic. This happened on the show's 25th anniversary, and during a live instalment.

Could EastEnders break Stacey's heart yet again by tearing her and Martin apart, 15 years to the day that Bradley died in front of her?

As much as we don't want this to be the case, we could see star Turner delivering another stunning performance as her alter ego sobs for another lost love, live in front of the nation.

Death shots

When the market was saved, in part thanks to Martin's efforts, Honey revealed that she and the likes of Shrimpy (played by Ben Champniss) had been toasting him with Death Throes.

This was a rather ominous line that, of course, could mean absolutely nothing!

But as @juliastheme posted on X, there's just that niggling feeling, making us ponder if those sinisterly-named shots were another example of foreshadowing for Martin's eventual demise.

Impactful soap death

In order to make the biggest impact, by the rules of the genre, someone well-loved and popular must perish.

There's no doubt about it, the loss of Martin from EastEnders would change the show forever, affecting a huge portion of the Walford population as we know it.

From Stacey and Ruby, to Ian and family friend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and godmother Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth), a huge hole would be left across the entire community.

Could Martin die as the ultimate saviour?

Lacey Turner, James Bye and Louisa Lytton. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

With Martin having feelings for both Stacey and Ruby, what if he is forced to choose between the pair during a rescue mission?

Martin could save the woman he truly loves (our money is on Stacey) but lose his life in the process.

Cue all the tears!

Will Martin die during EastEnders' highly anticipated milestone episodes? We'll just have to wait and see...

