On Christmas Day, Cindy was left for dead after an explosive showdown in the Queen Vic with pretty much her entire family as the truth was revealed to the Beales and the Knights about her steamy affair with Junior (Micah Balfour).

With her attacker still at large, and the police making very little progress in trying to find out who it is, Cindy's been trying to sort herself out - but in the meantime has been seeking out a gun...

In an exclusive interview with Radio Times, Collins has spoken about Cindy's headspace as we approach the 40th anniversary week, when we know her attacker will finally be unveiled.

"I think she's very paranoid, very distressed still, as anyone would be when she's had that shovel!" Collins explained.

"I think she's tearing her hair out because she's desperate, because she doesn't know who it is, but she does know it has to be somebody very close to her. And I think that is very distressing, and I think it's almost driving her to despair.

"I think she will reach boiling point, because she just really doesn't know; when you're so paranoid and you think everyone is against you, and I think she feels she can't trust anybody."

With Cindy being quite distrustful already, can she trust anyone?

"Everyone's a suspect. To know that somebody hates you so much to want to try and kill you is really unnerving, and also the fact they could try and do it again... somebody's already put a brick through her window!

"I think she's running scared. She really is running scared and very distressed and very, very unhappy."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

