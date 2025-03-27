It comes ahead of the highly anticipated ceremony in May, which will be held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London, and will be hosted by The Traitors US, Doctor Who and Avengers: Doomsday star Alan Cumming.

He will pick up the mantle left by comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett, who hosted last year and in 2023.

When Cumming was announced as the host, Emma Baehr, executive director of awards & content at BAFTA, said: "We’re delighted that Alan Cumming will be hosting this year’s BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises.

"He will definitely bring a playful sense of mischief and fun to the ceremony, so audiences should expect the unexpected at Britain’s biggest celebration of TV on Sunday 11th May.

"The sheer quality, innovation, and breadth of talent in British television in front of and behind the camera is second to none, and we look forward to honouring and celebrating these talented people at our upcoming awards ceremonies."

Read more:

Other shows nominated this year include Say Nothing, Sherwood, Taskmaster, Would I Lie to You? and Shōgun, to name but a few.

Meanwhile, we already knew the shortlist for one category, with the nominees for Memorable Moment having been announced earlier this month, as the public vote opened.

Read on for a full list of this year's nominees.

BAFTA TV Awards 2025 nominations – full list

Monica Dolan as Jo Hamilton in Mr Bates vs the Post Office. ITV Studios

Children's: Non-scripted

BooSnoo! (Sky Kids)

Disability and Me (FYI Investigates) (Sky Kids)

Operation Ouch! (CBBC)

Reu & Harper's Wonder World (Channel 5)

Children's: Scripted

CBeebies As You Like It at Shakespeare's Globe (CBeebies)

Horrible Histories (CBBC)

Ready Eddie Go! (Sky Kids)

Tweedy & Fluff (Channel 5)

Current Affairs

Life and Death in Gaza (Storyville) (BBC Two)

Maternity: Broken Trust (Exposure) (ITV1)

State of Rage (Channel 4)

Ukraine's War: The Other Side (Exposure) (ITV1)

Daytime

Clive Myrie's Caribbean Adventure (BBC Two)

Loose Women (ITV1)

Morning Live (BBC One)

Richard Osman's House of Games (BBC Two)

Drama Series

Blue Lights (BBC One)

Sherwood (BBC One)

Supacell (Netflix)

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (BBC One)

Josh Tedeku as Tazer, Eric Kofi as Andre, Tosin Cole as Michael and Calvin Demba as Rodney in Supacell. Olly Courtney/Netflix

Entertainment

The 1% Club (ITV1)

Michael McIntyre's Big Show (BBC One)

Taskmaster (Channel 4)

Would I Lie To You (BBC One)

Entertainment Performance

Antony McPartlin, Declan Donnelly, Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV1)

Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors (BBC One)

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett (Channel 4)

Romesh Ranganathan, Rob Beckett, Rob & Romesh Vs (Sky Max)

Stacey Solomon, Sort Your Life Out (BBC One)

Factual Entertainment

In Vogue: The 90s (Disney Plus)

Race Across the World (BBC One)

Rob and Rylan's Grand Tour (BBC Two)

Sort Your Life Out (BBC One)

Factual Series

American Nightmare (Netflix)

Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams on Tour (BBC One)

The Push: Murder on the Cliff (Channel 4)

To Catch a Copper (Channel 4)

Nicola Coughlan as Maggie in Big Mood. Channel 4

Female Performance in a Comedy

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts (Channel 4)

Kate O'Flynn, Everyone Else Burns (Channel 4)

Lolly Adefope, The Franchise (Sky Comedy)

Nicola Coughlan, Big Mood (Channel 4)

Ruth Jones, Gavin & Stacey: The Finale (BBC One)

Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal (BBC Two)

International

After the Party (Channel 4)

Colin From Accounts (BBC Two)

Say Nothing (Disney Plus)

Shōgun (Disney Plus)

True Detective: Night Country (Sky Atlantic)

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolfpack (Netflix)

Leading Actor

David Tennant, Rivals (Disney Plus)

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Lennie James, Mr Loverman (BBC One)

Martin Freeman, The Responder (BBC One)

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Toby Jones, Mr Bates vs The Post Office (ITV1)

Leading Actress

Anna Maxwell Martin, Until I Kill You (ITV1)

Billie Piper, Scoop (Netflix)

Lola Petticrew, Say Nothing (Disney Plus)

Marisa Abela, Industry (BBC One)

Monica Dolan, Mr Bates vs The Post Office (ITV1)

Sharon D Clarke, Mr Loverman (BBC One)

Anna Maxwell Martin as Delia Balmer in Until I Kill You. ITV

Limited Drama

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Lost Boys and Fairies (BBC One)

Mr Bates vs The Post Office (ITV1)

One Day (Netflix)

Live Event Coverage

D-Day 80: Tribute to the Fallen (BBC One)

Glastonbury 2024 (BBC Two)

Last Night of the Proms (BBC Two)

Male Performance in a Comedy

Bilal Hasna, Extraordinary (Disney Plus)

Danny Dyer, Mr Bigstuff (Sky Comedy)

Dylan Thomas-Smith, G'Wed (ITV2)

Nabhaan Rizwan, Kaos (Netflix)

Oliver Savell, Changing Ends (ITV1)

Phil Dunning, Smoggie Queens (BBC Three)

News Coverage

BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special (BBC One)

Channel 4 News: Inside Sednaya - The Fall of Assad (Channel 4)

Channel 4 News: Undercover Inside Reform's Campaign (Channel 4)

Reality

Dragon's Den (BBC One)

The Jury: Murder Trial (Channel 4)

Love is Blind UK (Netflix)

The Traitors (BBC One)

David Mitchell in Ludwig BBC/Big Talk Studios/Colin Hutton

Scripted Comedy

Alma's Not Normal (BBC Two)

Brassic (Sky Max)

G'Wed (ITV2)

Ludwig (BBC One)

Short Form

Brown Brit (Channel 4)

Peaked (Channel 4)

Quiet Life (BBC Three)

Spud (BBC Three)

Single Documentary

Hell Jumper (BBC Two)

Tell Them You Love Me (Sky Documentaries)

Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods (BBC Two)

Undercover: Exposing the Far Right (Channel 4)

Soap

Casualty (BBC One)

Coronation Street (ITV1)

EastEnders (BBC One)

Specialist Factual

Atomic People (BBC Two)

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story (National Geographic)

Children of the Cult (ITV1)

Miners' Strike 1984: The Battle for Britain (Channel 4)

Sports Coverage

Euro 2024 (BBC One)

Paris 2024 Olympics (BBC One)

Wimbledon 2024 (BBC One)

Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho in Slow Horses. Apple TV+

Supporting Actor

Ariyon Bakare, Mr Loverman (BBC One)

Christopher Chung, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Damian Lewis, Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (BBC One)

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

McKinley Belcher III, Eric (Netflix)

Sonny Walker, The Gathering (Channel 4)

Supporting Actress

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Katherine Parkinson, Rivals (Disney Plus)

Maxine Peake, Say Nothing (Disney Plus)

Monica Dolan, Sherwood (BBC One)

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Sue Johnston, Truelove (Channel 4)

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award

Bridgerton, "THE" carriage scene where Colin admits his true feelings for Penelope (Netflix)

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale, Smithy's wedding: Mick stands up (BBC One)

Mr Bates vs The Post Office: Jo Hamilton phones the Horizon helpline (ITV1)

Rivals, Rupert Capmbell-Black and Sarah Stratton are caught in a game of naked tennis (Disney Plus)

Strictly Come Dancing, Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell waltz to You'll Never Walk Alone (BBC One)

The Traitors, "Paul isn't my son... but Ross is!", BBC One

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The 2025 BAFTA Television Awards will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 11th May.

Ad

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.