In a revote, Britney Haynes changed her vote to Danielle Reyes, ending her fellow Traitor's dreams of getting her hands on the prize pot.

But things soon went south for Britney, too, as the group decided to banish the newly-indoctrinated traitor at the final roundtable.

While she was unable to reveal her identity, the Faithfuls had banished every Traitor.

Dylan, Ivar, Gabby and Dolores then decided to end the game and successfully split the prize pot of $204,300.

Alan Cumming in The Traitors US. BBC/Studio Lambert/Peacock TV LLC

The line-up for the American series was made up entirely of celebrities and reality stars, each of whom decamp to the same iconic Scottish castle that will be familiar to all fans of the UK version.

Contestants this year included Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval, Britney Spears's ex Sam Asghari, RuPaul's Drag Race's Bob the Drag Queen and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.

Read more:

The third season of the UK version of The Traitors aired in January this year and was another monumental hit for the BBC – with Faithfuls Leanne and Jake ultimately becoming the winners.

And there's plenty more to come as well, with a Celebrity UK version set to hit our screens later in 2025.

Rumoured contestants have included Lorraine Kelly, Stephen Fry and Courteney Cox, and it will certainly be interesting to see which names agree to join the hit reality show.

The Traitors US season 1-3 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.