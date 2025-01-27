The Traitors US season 3 cast: Meet the line-up
The first five episodes of the new season are now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
The Traitors US has returned to our screens for a third season, plunging a new bunch of celebrities into the Scottish Highlands for the ultimate game of deceit and betrayal.
Among the cast this year are the likes of Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval, Dorinda Medley, Chanel Ayan, Britney Spears's ex Sam Asghari, RuPaul's Drag Race's Bob the Drag Queen.
The cast of the reality competition also includes Big Brother legends Danielle Reyes and Britney Haynes and Survivor alums Carolyn Wiger, Tony Vlachos and Jeremy Collins.
But where exactly have you seen them before and are they Traitors or Faithfuls? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Traitors US season 3.
The Traitors US season 3 cast: Full list of contestants
The full list of contestants is as follows. Scroll down for more information on the stars and where you've seen them before.
- Rob Mariano
- Dorinda Medley
- Chrishell Stause
- Britney Haynes
- Bob the Drag Queen
- Danielle Reyes
- Wells Adams
- Chanel Ayan
- Dylan Efron
- Tony Vlachos
- Jeremy Collins
- Dolores Catania
- Robyn Dixon
- Bob Harper
- Ciara Miller
- Lord Ivar Mountbatten
- Carolyn Wiger
- Sam Asghari
- Tom Sandoval
- Nikki Garcia
Rob Mariano
Age: 49
Job: TV personality
Status: Traitor
Mariano is best known for starring on CBS reality show Survivor, competing in five seasons and winning once. He made his debut on the show’s fourth season in 2002, where he came 10th, before later returning for the show’s 8th, 20th, 22nd and 40th seasons.
Dorinda Medley
Age: 60
Job: TV personality
Status: Faithful
Medley is best known for her stint as a cast member on the Bravo reality television series The Real Housewives of New York City, which she starred on between 2015 and 2020.
Medley went on to appear on two seasons of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and has also written a memoir titled Make It Nice.
Chrishell Stause
Age: 43
Job: Actress
Status: Faithful
Many will recognise Stause thanks to her role as a real estate agent on Selling Sunset, but the star started out playing the role of Amanda Dillon on the daytime soap opera All My Children before moving sideways into reality TV.
Britney Haynes
Age: 36
Job: Estate agent, TV personality
Status: Faithful
Haynes is best known for appearing on three seasons of the US version of Big Brother.
Danielle Reyes
Age: 52
Job: Real-estate manager
Status: Traitor
Reyes made her reality TV debut over 20 years ago on the third season of Big Brother.
Bob the Drag Queen
Age: 38
Job: Celebrity drag queen and comedian
Status: Traitor
Christopher Delmar Caldwell, better known by their drag title Bob the Drag Queen, was the season 8 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race.
Caldwell is also a comedian and musician, and co-hosts HBO drag reality show We’re Here.
Wells Adams
Age: 40
Job: TV personality and Radio DJ
Status: Faithful
Adams is best known for starring on season 12 of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, but he started his media career as a radio host and DJ.
In 2022, he married Modern Family star Sarah Hyland.
Chanel Ayan
Age: 46
Job: Fashion model and businesswoman
Status: Faithful
Chanel Ayan is a current cast member on The Real Housewives of Dubai.
She has also modelled for brands like Givenchy, Valentino and Christian Dior, and owns a cosmetic company.
Gabby Windey
Age: 34
Job: ICU Nurse, TV personality
Gabby Windey was a contestant on season 26 of The Bachelor and went on to become The Bachelorette in 2022 alongside Rachel Recchia.
Dylan Efron
Age: 32
Job: Film and TV producer
Status: Faithful
Dylan is the younger brother of Zac Efron. He has worked on films including The Accountant, Live By Night and Ready Player One, and co-produced Zac's Netflix docuseries Down to Earth with Zac Efron.
Tony Vlachos
Age: 51
Job: Police officer
Status: Faithful
Tony Vlachos is a policeman who won seasons 28 and 40 of Survivor. He is one of two individuals who have won the show twice and is widely considered to be the show’s all-time greatest contestant.
Jeremy Collins
Age: 46
Job: Firefighter
Status: Faithful
Firefighter Jeremy Collins has appeared on multiple seasons of Survivor. He competed on season 29, 31 and 40.
Dolores Catania
Age: 54
Job: Philanthropist and entrepreneur
Status: Faithful
Dolores Catania has been a cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since 2016.
Robyn Dixon
Age: 45
Job: Reality TV star and entrepreneur
Status: Faithful
Robyn Dixon is best known for starring on The Real Housewives of Potomac, but left the show after eight seasons.
Bob Harper
Age: 59
Job: Celebrity personal trainer
Status: Faithful
Bob Harper is best known for appearing on The Biggest Loser as a personal trainer between 2004 and 2009. He went on to host the show in 2015.
Ciara Miller
Age: 28
Job: Model and TV personality
Status: Faithful
Ciara Miller is the youngest contestant on the show this year. She’s been a cast member of the reality series Summer House since 2020.
Lord Ivar Mountbatten
Age: 62
Job: British aristocrat, farmer, geologist and businessman
Status: Faithful
At 62, Lord Ivar Mountbatten is the oldest Traitors contestant this year. He is the second cousin of King Charles III.
Sam Asghari
Age: 30
Job: Actor
Status: Faithful
Asghari is best known for his short marriage to Britney Spears. He has also starred in the acclaimed comedy Hack, Dollface and the 2024 movie Jackpot!
"I think my strategy going into this is to just really be myself," he said in a series teaser.
"This is completely new to me. Living and working in Hollywood kinda gives me that superpower to be able to tell who to be good to and bad motives and bad energy. I’m strong enough to lift weights and smart enough to spot lies."
Tom Sandoval
Age: 30
Job: Model and actor
Status: Faithful
Sandoval was a main cast member of the Bravo series Vanderpump Rules between 2013 and 2024.
Nikki Garcia
Age: 41
Job: Former WWE wrestler
Status: Faithful
The former WWE wrestler performed in the ring under the name Nikki Bella from 2007 to 2022. She also competed alongside her twin sister Brie as The Bella Twins.
Carolyn Wiger
Age: 37
Job: Reality star/ drug councillor
Status: Traitor
Carolyn Wiger appeared on the 44th season of Survivor, making it to the final. She also works as a drug councillor.
The first five episodes of The Traitors US season 3 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer. New episodes will drop weekly each Friday.
