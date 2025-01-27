The cast of the reality competition also includes Big Brother legends Danielle Reyes and Britney Haynes and Survivor alums Carolyn Wiger, Tony Vlachos and Jeremy Collins.

But where exactly have you seen them before and are they Traitors or Faithfuls? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Traitors US season 3.

The Traitors US season 3 cast: Full list of contestants

The full list of contestants is as follows. Scroll down for more information on the stars and where you've seen them before.

Rob Mariano

Dorinda Medley

Chrishell Stause

Britney Haynes

Bob the Drag Queen

Danielle Reyes

Wells Adams

Chanel Ayan

Dylan Efron

Tony Vlachos

Jeremy Collins

Dolores Catania

Robyn Dixon

Bob Harper

Ciara Miller

Lord Ivar Mountbatten

Carolyn Wiger

Sam Asghari

Tom Sandoval

Nikki Garcia

Rob Mariano

Rob Mariano on Survivor: Winners at War. CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images.

Age: 49

Job: TV personality

Status: Traitor

Mariano is best known for starring on CBS reality show Survivor, competing in five seasons and winning once. He made his debut on the show’s fourth season in 2002, where he came 10th, before later returning for the show’s 8th, 20th, 22nd and 40th seasons.

Dorinda Medley

Dorinda Medley. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images.

Age: 60

Job: TV personality

Status: Faithful

Medley is best known for her stint as a cast member on the Bravo reality television series The Real Housewives of New York City, which she starred on between 2015 and 2020.

Medley went on to appear on two seasons of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and has also written a memoir titled Make It Nice.

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause. Netflix

Age: 43

Job: Actress

Status: Faithful

Many will recognise Stause thanks to her role as a real estate agent on Selling Sunset, but the star started out playing the role of Amanda Dillon on the daytime soap opera All My Children before moving sideways into reality TV.

Britney Haynes

Britney Haynes on Big Brother Reindeer Games. CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images.

Age: 36

Job: Estate agent, TV personality

Status: Faithful

Haynes is best known for appearing on three seasons of the US version of Big Brother.

Danielle Reyes

Danielle Reyes on The Traitors US season 3. Peacock / Getty Images.

Age: 52

Job: Real-estate manager

Status: Traitor

Reyes made her reality TV debut over 20 years ago on the third season of Big Brother.

Bob the Drag Queen

Bob the Drag Queen. Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images.

Age: 38

Job: Celebrity drag queen and comedian

Status: Traitor

Christopher Delmar Caldwell, better known by their drag title Bob the Drag Queen, was the season 8 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Caldwell is also a comedian and musician, and co-hosts HBO drag reality show We’re Here.

Wells Adams

Wells Adams. Michael Tullberg / Getty Images.

Age: 40

Job: TV personality and Radio DJ

Status: Faithful

Adams is best known for starring on season 12 of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, but he started his media career as a radio host and DJ.

In 2022, he married Modern Family star Sarah Hyland.

Chanel Ayan

Chanel Ayan. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images.

Age: 46

Job: Fashion model and businesswoman

Status: Faithful

Chanel Ayan is a current cast member on The Real Housewives of Dubai.

She has also modelled for brands like Givenchy, Valentino and Christian Dior, and owns a cosmetic company.

Gabby Windey

Gabby Windey. Maya Dehlin Spach / Getty Images.

Age: 34

Job: ICU Nurse, TV personality

Gabby Windey was a contestant on season 26 of The Bachelor and went on to become The Bachelorette in 2022 alongside Rachel Recchia.

Dylan Efron

Dylan Efron. Michael Buckner / Getty Images.

Age: 32

Job: Film and TV producer

Status: Faithful

Dylan is the younger brother of Zac Efron. He has worked on films including The Accountant, Live By Night and Ready Player One, and co-produced Zac's Netflix docuseries Down to Earth with Zac Efron.

Tony Vlachos

Tony Vlachos. CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images.

Age: 51

Job: Police officer

Status: Faithful

Tony Vlachos is a policeman who won seasons 28 and 40 of Survivor. He is one of two individuals who have won the show twice and is widely considered to be the show’s all-time greatest contestant.

Jeremy Collins

Jeremy Collins on Survivor: Winners at War. CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images.

Age: 46

Job: Firefighter

Status: Faithful

Firefighter Jeremy Collins has appeared on multiple seasons of Survivor. He competed on season 29, 31 and 40.

Dolores Catania

Dolores Catania. CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images.

Age: 54

Job: Philanthropist and entrepreneur

Status: Faithful

Dolores Catania has been a cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since 2016.

Robyn Dixon

Robyn Dixon. Bravo / Getty Images.

Age: 45

Job: Reality TV star and entrepreneur

Status: Faithful

Robyn Dixon is best known for starring on The Real Housewives of Potomac, but left the show after eight seasons.

Bob Harper

Bob Harper. Bravo / Getty Images.

Age: 59

Job: Celebrity personal trainer

Status: Faithful

Bob Harper is best known for appearing on The Biggest Loser as a personal trainer between 2004 and 2009. He went on to host the show in 2015.

Ciara Miller

Ciara Miller. Bravo / Getty Images.

Age: 28

Job: Model and TV personality

Status: Faithful

Ciara Miller is the youngest contestant on the show this year. She’s been a cast member of the reality series Summer House since 2020.

Lord Ivar Mountbatten

Lord Ivar Mountbatten. David M. Benett / Getty Images.

Age: 62

Job: British aristocrat, farmer, geologist and businessman

Status: Faithful

At 62, Lord Ivar Mountbatten is the oldest Traitors contestant this year. He is the second cousin of King Charles III.

Sam Asghari

Sam Asghari. Gilbert Flores / Getty Images.

Age: 30

Job: Actor

Status: Faithful

Asghari is best known for his short marriage to Britney Spears. He has also starred in the acclaimed comedy Hack, Dollface and the 2024 movie Jackpot!

"I think my strategy going into this is to just really be myself," he said in a series teaser.

"This is completely new to me. Living and working in Hollywood kinda gives me that superpower to be able to tell who to be good to and bad motives and bad energy. I’m strong enough to lift weights and smart enough to spot lies."

Tom Sandoval

Tom Sandoval. Amanda Edwards / Getty Images.

Age: 30

Job: Model and actor

Status: Faithful

Sandoval was a main cast member of the Bravo series Vanderpump Rules between 2013 and 2024.

Nikki Garcia

Nikki Garcia. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images.

Age: 41

Job: Former WWE wrestler

Status: Faithful

The former WWE wrestler performed in the ring under the name Nikki Bella from 2007 to 2022. She also competed alongside her twin sister Brie as The Bella Twins.

Carolyn Wiger

Age: 37

Job: Reality star/ drug councillor

Status: Traitor

Carolyn Wiger appeared on the 44th season of Survivor, making it to the final. She also works as a drug councillor.

The first five episodes of The Traitors US season 3 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer. New episodes will drop weekly each Friday.

