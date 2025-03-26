According to a release, it promises to tell the untold story of the Scottish and American investigators who sought to bring the perpetrators of the terrorist attack to justice, as well as the community who came together in Lockerbie and across the Atlantic.

Patrick J Adams as Dick Marquise and Merritt Weaver as Kathryn Turman in The Bombing of Pan Am 103. BBC

In addition to the three aforementioned cast members, the ensemble for the drama also includes Peter Mullan (Ozark), Tony Curran (Mary & George), Eddie Marsan (The Power), Lauren Lyle (Karen Pirie) and Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey), all of whom can also be seen in the first-look images.

Eddie Marsan as Tom Thurman and Tony Curran as DCI Harry Bell in The Bombing of Pan Am 103. BBC

The series was written by novelist and screenwriter Jonathan Lee and Scottish screenwriter Gillian Roger Park, and will be airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer soon – although an official release date has not been confirmed at this stage.

In other territories, it will stream on Netflix.

Meanwhile, it was developed by filmmaker Adam Morane-Griffiths, whose research includes extensive interviews with Scottish police officers and representatives from United States investigative agencies, many of whom have never previously shared their stories.

Peter Mullan as DCS John Orr in The Bombing of Pan Am 103. BBC

Producers and writers also spoke to many of the families and loved ones of the victims, with their stories revealing the impact the bombing had on their lives and the heroic activism that followed - resulting in lasting change to the way authorities approached security, safety and duty of care towards those involved in mass fatality incidents.

The official synopsis for the drama reads: "[It] follows the untold story of the Scots-US investigation into the attack and the devastating effect it had on the small town and the families who lost loved ones.

Connor Swindells as DS Ed McCusker and Lauren Lyle as June McCusker in The Bombing of Pan Am 103. BBC

"From the initial exhaustive search for evidence on the ground in Scotland, via the US and Malta, to the trial at Camp Zeist in 2000, the series leads up to the upcoming new trial in the US.

"The Bombing of Pan Am 103 also highlights the human impact on the investigators, the families and the Lockerbie community as it sought to rebuild and connect with bereaved families around the world."

The Bombing of Pan Am 103 is coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

