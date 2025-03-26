They will take to the stage to perform a combination of new tracks from the album and timeless classics, while the programme will also include an "intimate sit-down conversation" between the two musicians, hosted by Dan Levy.

According to a release, the conversation will "pull back the curtain on their 20-year friendship and look into their remarkable lives and journeys."

Elton John and Brandi Carlile. Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Meanwhile, throughout the evening, a selection of Elton and Brandi's closest will pay emotional tributes to their respective careers – although the list of those included has not been confirmed at this stage.

The event is scheduled to air on Saturday 19th April on ITV1 and ITVX, with filming taking place tonight (Wednesday 26th March).

Speaking of the show, ITV's Director of Entertainment & Daytime Commissioning Katie Rawcliffe said: "We're so excited to bring this unforgettable evening with the inimitable Elton John and acclaimed Brandi Carlile to our audiences on ITV1 and ITVX.

"Following the success of our recent music specials An Evening with Dua Lipa and Katy Perry: Night of a Lifetime, this show promises to be a special one, filled with incredible music, poignant moments, and stories from their remarkable careers at one of London’s most iconic venues."

Meanwhile, producer Gabe Turner described it as "an absolute thrill" to be working on the show.

He said: "We know that audiences are in for a real treat and it’s been a pleasure for all of us at Fulwell Entertainment to bring this project to life."

An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile will air on Saturday 19th April on ITV1 and ITVX.

