ITV announces An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile – confirms release date
The pair will be performing both tracks from their upcoming collaborative album and some of their timeless hits.
ITV has announced a new primetime concert special that will see Elton John and Brandi Carlile perform at the The London Palladium.
The pair – whose collaborative album Who Believes In Angels? is due for release in April – are the latest big names to be featured in the channel's live concert series following the likes of Adele, Kylie Minogue and Dua Lipa.
They will take to the stage to perform a combination of new tracks from the album and timeless classics, while the programme will also include an "intimate sit-down conversation" between the two musicians, hosted by Dan Levy.
According to a release, the conversation will "pull back the curtain on their 20-year friendship and look into their remarkable lives and journeys."
Meanwhile, throughout the evening, a selection of Elton and Brandi's closest will pay emotional tributes to their respective careers – although the list of those included has not been confirmed at this stage.
The event is scheduled to air on Saturday 19th April on ITV1 and ITVX, with filming taking place tonight (Wednesday 26th March).
Speaking of the show, ITV's Director of Entertainment & Daytime Commissioning Katie Rawcliffe said: "We're so excited to bring this unforgettable evening with the inimitable Elton John and acclaimed Brandi Carlile to our audiences on ITV1 and ITVX.
"Following the success of our recent music specials An Evening with Dua Lipa and Katy Perry: Night of a Lifetime, this show promises to be a special one, filled with incredible music, poignant moments, and stories from their remarkable careers at one of London’s most iconic venues."
Meanwhile, producer Gabe Turner described it as "an absolute thrill" to be working on the show.
He said: "We know that audiences are in for a real treat and it’s been a pleasure for all of us at Fulwell Entertainment to bring this project to life."
An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile will air on Saturday 19th April on ITV1 and ITVX.
