According to reports, plans for the album had first started back in April 2023, with recording sessions taking place featuring an all-star backing band that included Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, former Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, and bassist Pino Palladino.

Speaking about the album, John described it as "one of the toughest I’ve ever made" but also said it was "one of the greatest musical experiences of my life" and even went so far as to call it the start of a new chapter in his career.

He said: "It has given me a place where I know I can move forward. Who Believes in Angels? feels like going into another era, and I’m pushing the door open to come into the future. I have everything I’ve done behind me and it’s been brilliant, amazing.

"But this is the new start for me. As far as I’m concerned, this is the start of my career Mark two."

Meanwhile, Carlile said she was "still reeling from the fact that I got to do" the album.

She added: "I think all ships rise with Elton John’s standards for songwriting, and it was an incredibly challenging and inspiring environment to work in, everybody throwing in ideas, everybody listening to everybody else’s ideas. It felt like a family.

"The world is a wild place to live in right now. It’s hard to find peace and triumph. It’s a radical act to seek out joyful and euphoric happenings. And that is what this album represents to me."

The album's title track has been released alongside the news, while it's also been confirmed that the pair will be performing a show titled An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile at the London Palladium on 26th March.

You can find the tracklist for the new album below:

The Rose of Laura Nyro Little Richard’s Bible Swing for the Fences Never Too Late You Without Me Who Believes in Angels? The River Man A Little Light Someone to Belong To When This Old World Is Done with Me

