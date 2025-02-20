In cruel scenes, Martin Fowler (played by James Bye) was trapped under a metal structure, with his legs being crushed.

The emergency services arrived and started to make arrangements to get him out.

While they worked, Martin and Stacey (Lacey Turner) had time to declare their love for each other, with Martin even declaring he was going to marry Stacey when he got out.

The pair even found time for a little gentle bicker, but the tone soon changed when the paramedics started to speak in hushed tones.

Stacey spoke with them, and it became clear that Martin might not survive them lifting the iron bar off as his body would enter a state of shock.

Martin knew what the conversation meant, and the pair shared one final moment together, with Martin admitting it's always been Stacey.

With two final kisses, Stacey stepped back and allowed the emergency services to do their work.

Sadly, the worst happened, and by the end of the episode, Martin was dead on the floor.

Speaking on his dramatic exit, Bye said: "Saying goodbye is not easy, but after 10 years at EastEnders and on the night of the shows epic 40th anniversary – the time felt right. It's an honour to leave on a story of this magnitude.

"A huge thank you to all the fans of the show – EastEnders wouldn't be what it is without you – and to the BBC and EastEnders team for trusting me with this role for so many years. This fruit and veg man will always hold a special place in my heart. It's time to look forward, and I'm incredibly excited for what the future holds. RIP Martin Fowler."

Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw said: “It’s incredibly sad to say goodbye to James, who has been a much loved loyal company member for 10 years. James’ performance in tonight’s live episode was nothing short of outstanding and one that I know will touch so many of you watching at home due to his loveable portrayal of Martin Fowler, which has made him a firm favourite amongst the viewers.

"When discussing James’ exit, we knew that we needed to give Martin Fowler the big explosive storyline that his character deserved. To leave the show in such an emotional storyline, during a live episode is something incredibly courageous to do as an actor, and one that I’m sure will cement itself in EastEnders’ history. I would like to thank James for everything he’s given to EastEnders, and although we will all miss him here at Elstree, he will always remain a member of the EastEnders family and we wish him the best for the future.”

Needless to say, fans were devastated with the outcome, with one sharing: "That last shot of Stacey holding Martin I’m sobbing #eastenders #eelive #eastenders40."

Another added: "They can’t kill off Martin after he finally chose Stacey?!!!! #EastEnders."

A third said: "Fantastic episode. Gutted about Martin tho #EELive."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

