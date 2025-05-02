"All I know is Nicola said she was going on holiday to Ibiza with her sister, and everyone started talking about it!" says the star in an interview with RadioTimes.com. "Apparently, some fans thought her sister could be Roxy Mitchell!"

While the audience fervently speculates whether the late Roxanne didn’t drown in that swimming pool eight years ago and swam her way to the Balearics (she might even have washed up with missing-at-sea Mick Carter), Doddington admits she’s given some thought to the potential dynamics between her alter ego and her mythical sister.

"I don’t know if there are plans for a sister [to be] brought in, or what she’d be like.

"I think it’s interesting when siblings are really different from each other. I find that fascinating in real life when they are nothing alike, you wonder if maybe it is actually nature and not nurture! Either way would be fun to play, if it ever were to happen."

Laura Doddington as Nicola Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes

Asked if she’d like to explore Nicola’s own past and family tree, away from the Mitchells she married into, Doddington suspects her character doesn’t have many people in her life she’s close to other than the ones we know about – possibly because she’s fallen out with them!

"She’s got no mates! When it was Nicola’s birthday in a recent episode, I said to the props department that they should only put four birthday cards up: she’s got a sister, Teddy and two sons, and that’s it.

"Although I don’t know for sure, my feeling is Nicola doesn’t have anyone else outside of her boys, and this one other relative."

Doddington is full of praise for the on-screen family she does have, especially Elijah Holloway, who has come into his own since Harry discovered his mum’s true evil colours.

Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington, left) was confronted by son Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway). BBC/Kieron McCarron

"He was so brilliant in those scenes where Harry confronted Nicola," noted Doddington. "When we filmed it, I was blown away.

"I love working with all my boys so much. I’ve only been on EastEnders for eight months and I adore them.

"There have been times when me, Elijah, Roland (Manookian, who plays Teddy) and Lewis (Bridgeman, aka Nicola’s youngest son Barney) have done every scene of the day together, which has been really special. We have such a laugh, but are also really focused. It’s a lovely balance.

"EastEnders is hard work but I cannot express how much I am loving it. Even if I have to get up at 4am to blow dry my hair straight, I wake up in a good mood because I’m going to work – I’m ecstatic to be here!"

