EastEnders spoilers reveal Cindy’s explosive return as happy event is ruined
Cindy fled the Square back in February.
It looks like there's some big drama ahead on EastEnders as Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) makes her explosive return to the Square.
Cindy fled the Square back in February after surviving the explosion at the Queen Vic but hinted at a deadly revenge scheme upon her departure.
And now it looks as if Cindy might be about to put that plan into action, with first-look pictures giving fans a look at her return as she gatecrashes Lauren and Peter’s engagement party – and causes chaos.
The pictures show the shocked Beales and Knights reeling but Cindy stands defiantly and makes clear she’s not going anywhere.
Ahead of Cindy’s departure earlier this year, viewers watched the character embark on a mission to discover who had tried to kill her at Christmas.
Cindy eventually accused Ian Beale of being her attacker and threatened to shoot him, prompting Kathy Beale to confess to the crime.
Ian then attempted to bribe Cindy into keeping quiet about Kathy’s involvement by offering her a lifetime of financial freedom but Cindy was having none of it – and pushed him into the path of Reiss Colwell’s car, causing him to swerve into the Queen Vic and spark the explosion that resulted in Martin Fowler’s (James Bye) death.
Cindy agreed not to report Kathy to the police, telling the Knights and the Beales that she was leaving to stay with her best friend Gita. But she swore to Junior that she would exact revenge against her unwitting family.
What might she have in store? Viewers will have to wait and see.
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
