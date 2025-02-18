Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) was the one with the locket in his hands, but insisted it wasn't him who stole it, it was in fact Peter (Thomas Law).

But while she argued with him with Phil's (Steve McFadden) gun in her hand, Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) arrived and confessed: it was her.

It's safe to say that Cindy was *furious*, and pointed the gun at Ian to destroy Kathy.

The caf' ower spat her own venom at Cindy and insisted her only regret was not finishing off the job.

A struggle ensued as Ian and Kathy tried to get the gun off her before she did something stupid, but unfortunately Ian was shot in the crossfire (though thankfully just on the arm).

Cindy ran away and was accosted by Phil, who took his gun off her, before she headed to the Queen Vic for a drink.

When she went outside, she saw Kathy and Ian and immediately decided to fire shots (verbally) at them again, insisted she was phoning the police.

Clearly panicked, Ian started to bargain with her, offering her a sizeable sum to keep her quiet - but Cindy didn't want it, with revenge on her mind.

Ian offered her a choice: take his money or he would tear her apart in the court system with the best lawyers for his mum.

Cindy certainly did make her choice and as Reiss (Johnny Freeman) came barrelling round the corner in his car, she flung Ian in front of it causing the villain to swerve into the pub which would go on to cause an epic explosion.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

