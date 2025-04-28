In the episode, Nigel's dementia symptoms will be taking hold, leading him to believe that it’s 1995 and that a party is planned to mark the 50th anniversary of VE Day.

In order to mark the 80th anniversary, Phil and Jean will be seen convincing Linda to reopen The Vic on the same day, getting the residents of Walford along to honour and remember those who gave their lives during the war.

Kellie Bright as Linda Carter, Emma Barton as Honey Mitchell and Perry Fenwick as Billy Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Kieron McCarron

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw said of the episode: "Like many others across the UK who will be marking this poignant moment in history, we wanted to honour and remember those courageous individuals who gave their lives during the war with a special EastEnders episode marking 80 years since VE Day."

EastEnders has a long history of recognising real-life events and milestones in its episodes.

Last year, the soap added scenes to reflect the result of the Euros final, while it also filmed scenes of cast members Emma Barton and Jamie Borthwick taking part in the 2024 London Marathon in real life, to add them in as character moments.

Meanwhile, in 2022, King Charles, then Prince Charles, and Camilla, made an appearance in an episode, visiting Walford as part of Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee.

The episode will be among the last to be executive produced by Clenshaw, who stepped down following the show's 40th anniversary in February.

His work will continue to be on screen until summer, at which point we will start to see episodes overseen by new executive producer Ben Wadey.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

