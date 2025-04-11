"The live episode went like clockwork," she reflects. "I had the final voice-over at the end, which I felt very honoured about. I cried when our producer Chris Clenshaw told me, I felt like that was something Dot would’ve done if June Brown was still with us.

"Sonia had just had her baby, which I handed to their real mum on the Vic interior set in the studio, then I got up, ran over to the ambulance, was handed a fake baby and got ready to do my monologue over the montage.

"I asked to have a monitor with the scenes playing in front of me while I did it, the same as what the director was watching being broadcast. I wanted to be able to overlay the words to the images with the correct tone and timing.

"It was quite a technical thing to do, and could’ve been distracting and almost taken me out of the scene in a way.

"I could’ve done it without the monitor but I asked our brilliant director, Lance Kneeshaw, if I could try it and he trusted me. Having the monitor really helped me visualise and hit each moment properly."

As well as the community processing the tragic news of Martin Fowler’s death and Denise Fox choosing Jack Branning over Ravi Gulati, Phil Mitchell being admitted to hospital after a breakdown was one of the key moments Cassidy wanted to properly punctuate.

The star is full of praise for Steve McFadden’s performance as Phil, not just in the live episode and in his mental health storyline, but throughout her three decades of working alongside him.

"He is incredible. I petitioned on Instagram he should get a BAFTA. Steve is a friend and I’ve learnt a lot from him over the years, his work ethic is unbelievable.

"Believe it or not, the most emotional scene from my last week is a very short one between Sonia and Phil. I love how they nod to their shared history. Because Sonia was in love with his late godson Jamie, there’s always a link between them.

"I was in tears when I read the lines. It was such a simple, tiny scene but it meant a lot. I’m glad I got to have that goodbye with Steve."

