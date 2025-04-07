She added: "I left once before, in 2007, popped back a few times, then came back in 2014," she told Johnathon Hughes.

"It’s good to rest a character, though this time I felt I really was saying goodbye.”

Natalie Cassidy in EastEnders. Credit: Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It's sure to be an emotional farewell, with the actress revealing that Sonia's final week is "wonderful", despite the many hardships the character has faced lately.

"It’s a nice look back on her history," she added.

She joined the show in 1993, aged 10, an experienced she recounted to Radio Times: "Sonia was meant to be a little blonde, waif-like girl.

"They’d cast Lindsey Coulson as Carol Jackson and had the image of a mini-me as her daughter. Then I came along!"

The actress confirmed she's leaving to spend more time with her daughters, and to focus on other projects, including hosting.

She also has a memoir titled Happy Days landing later this year.

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

