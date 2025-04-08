Zack Hudson's (James Farrar) new plan leaves scheming Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) reeling.

Also, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) begins to notice signs of Nigel Bates's (Paul Bradley) illness.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 14th - 17th April 2025.

4 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Sonia Fowler receives mystery visitor as she prepares to leave Walford

Mo and Kim bring trouble to poor Sonia. BBC

Mo Harris (Laila Morse) and Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) face Sonia's wrath when they bring a tour of true-crime fans to her door.

Sonia rants to Bex (Jasmine Armfield) about Bianca Jackson's (Patsy Palmer) interview causing all this interest, but they've no idea that a man from the tour is watching the house.

Bianca faces the music with Sonia after being turfed out of Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Alfie Moon's (Shane Richie) flat, but Sonia orders her sister to leave.

Bianca is in Sonia's bad books. BBC

Bex urges her mum to be more sympathetic, and when Sonia helps B after the latter suffers a panic attack while being accosted by 'fans', Sonia and Bianca make up.

The pair go for a drink at Harry's Barn, but Bianca gives chase when she believes an overzealous fan is watching them.

At the playground, the man's identity is revealed, and despite Bianca's pleas, the mystery man visits Sonia.

Bex gives her mum some advice. BBC

Sonia is left reeling as a truth comes to light, and Bianca tries to support her. But who is the man who came to her door?

Bianca and Bex give Sonia some space, with B updating their uncle Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) on the situation.

Jack offers Sonia some words of wisdom, before Sonia ponders a life-changing decision.

Sonia and Kathy. BBC

But Sonia is torn over whether it's time to say goodbye to Walford.

While Bianca seeks support from Kat and Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier), Sonia visits a struggling Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).

The women share a warm moment as they support each other, but just how will Sonia's exit play out?

2. Tormented Avani Nandra-Hart leans on drugs while Lily Slater makes confession

Lily and Avani. BBC

With Stacey consumed by grief for Martin Fowler (James Bye), Jean is left to deal with granddaughter Lily (Lillia Turner), and she struggles to discipline her.

Lily smokes weed with Avani, but resorts to underhand measures when Avani requests payment. Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) urges Jean to make up with Lily, but then they make a shock discovery.

Bex is horrified to hear of Lily's actions, but Lily later heads home to face the music. Jean is horrified, and Lily flees the house once more.

Amy catches Avani with dealer Declan. BBC

Jean tries to track her down, and when Lily returns home, she is scolded by Jean, who relents when Lily breaks down and admits to her wrongdoings.

What does Lily confess?

As for Avani, she rejects an attempt to make amends from Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd), but the pair eventually do clear the air.

Jack is confronted over Avani's situation. BBC

Mum Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) praises Avani, but she's unaware that the teen is buying more weed from dealer Declan, before she heads to a party at Amy's.

After a chat with Amy, Avani regrets this and bins the drugs. But when Declan arrives at the party, Avani lies that he's her friend, before telling Amy the truth in the hope that she'll call dad Jack.

Priya and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) worry about Avani, and they ask Jack to escalate their police complaint over Avani's strip search ordeal.

Bex catches up with troubled Lily. BBC

Priya is encouraged to get Avani to make a formal complaint, but Avani refuses and storms out.

Avani tries to avoid Priya, but as she seeks solace in the launderette, Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) tries to persuade Avani to open up.

Can Yolande help Avani?

3. Nicola Mitchell left shocked by Zack Hudson's plan to get closer to Barney

Zack approaches Teddy. BBC

Zack seizes an opportunity and offers to train secret son Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman), with oblivious Teddy (Roland Manookian) agreeing to Zack's offer.

Zack and Barney go for a run, but when Nicola returns from her holiday, she's shocked to find out that Zack has been training her son.

Nicola returns. BBC

Nicola warns Zack to stay away from Barney, but Zack ignores her.

So Nicola enlists Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) and Joel Marshall (Max Murray) to antagonise Barney during his training session.

Zack steps in. BBC

Believing this is Zack's fault, Barney flees, and an incredulous Zack rushes after Barney.

Will Zack be able to contain himself from exposing the teen's true paternity?

4. Jean Slater grows concerned for Nigel Bates

Jean and Harvey. BBC

When Nigel's dementia leads him to confuse the pharmacy for the old video shop he used to work at, kindly Jean steps in to help him.

Jean takes Nigel home, where Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) covers for Nigel to protect his secret illness, but Jean isn't convinced.

Nigel's symptoms lead to another incident. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Jean later attempts to reach out to Nigel, but he remains quiet about his diagnosis, dismissing her concerns.

But will Jean realise what is going on with Nigel?

Dementia UK provides a helpline staffed by specialist admiral nurses who can advise on all aspects of caring for someone with dementia. To speak to someone, phone: 0800 888 6678.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

