However, she has now confirmed this was only ever intended as a brief return surrounding the soap's 40th anniversary and the storyline involving the death of Martin Fowler, as played by James Bye.

Lytton told The Sun: "I left EastEnders a couple of weeks ago. I was only back for six months, to tie in with the 40th and Martin’s exit.

"It’s always good to come and go and I never see it as a big thing when I leave because I can be back again! It’s all been left open."

The BBC declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com.

Fans shouldn't be too surprised that Lytton has now finished filming on EastEnders. After all, she will this month be seen starring in the stage adaptation of The Girl on the Train, playing the lead role of Rachel Watson.

The show will kick off at Chester's Storyhouse Theatre, before touring around the UK.

Lytton first joined EastEnders as Ruby back in 2005, with the character introduced as the daughter of gangster Johnny Allen. She left in 2006, returned in 2018 and left again in 2021, with Ruby revealed to be pregnant with Martin's child.

The character will soon be seen attending Martin's funeral, and it has been revealed that Ruby and Stacey (Lacey Turner) will be seen having a confrontation.

It's unsurprising that emotions are still running high between the pair - after all, Ruby previously told Stacey that she was responsible for Martin's death, after she refused to allow herself and Martin to leave the disaster zone of the destroyed The Queen Vic until they talked through their feelings.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

