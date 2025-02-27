EastEnders' Ruby Allen makes brutal declaration over Martin Fowler's death in early iPlayer release
Spoiler warning for Thursday 27th February 2025.
*Warning: contains spoilers for EastEnders' episode airing Thursday 27th February 2025 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.*
Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) levelled a brutal accusation at Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) in a particularly tense edition of EastEnders.
Arranging a memorial for the late Martin Fowler (James Bye) in bar Harry's Barn, Ruby made it a classy event.
While Stacey and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) couldn't face attending, Martin's adoptive daughter Lily (Lillia Turner) turned up with nan Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and her partner Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman).
Martin's pals remarked that the music didn't feel like his style, while Lily scoffed at the choice of wine.
But those who knew him well managed to honour Martin by playing a few of his favourite songs.
Honey (Emma Barton) persuaded husband Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) to make a speech, and he fondly recalled witnessing a teenage Martin being told off by his mum Pauline (Wendy Richard).
Billy referenced Martin as a decent man who was just one of the lads, while Ruby spoke of the future she and son Roman had been robbed of with Martin.
This riled Lily, and having overheard mum Stacey discussing it, she publicly told Ruby that Martin had told Stacey that he loved her just before he died.
Ruby rushed off to see Stacey, demanding answers from the woman herself - but Stacey lied that Lily had got mixed up, and claimed that Martin had been in love with Ruby.
Although she accepted this explanation, Ruby said she had had enough of dealing with the Slaters, so Stacey could deal with the funeral arrangements.
In a final dig, Ruby added that Stacey was responsible for Martin's death!
Viewers will recall that, rather unwisely, Stacey had refused to allow herself and Martin to leave the disaster zone of the destroyed The Queen Vic until they talked through their mutual feelings.
This ultimately sealed Martin's fate, but will Ruby's reminder lead Stacey to spiral as she struggles to cope with her loss?
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.