In upcoming scenes, a devastated Bex will return to Albert Square to be with her mum and the rest of the family as they lay Martin to rest. The tragedy will hit Bex hard as she tries to adjust to everything that has happened, from Sonia's incarceration for murder to the arrival of her baby sister Julia.

Jasmine Armfield will reprise her role as Bex for a short stint with the EastEnders cast, five years after leaving the soap in 2020.

Jasmine Armfield as Bex Fowler on EastEnders in 2019. BBC/Kieron McCarron

Speaking of Bex's return, EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: "We're delighted to welcome Jasmine home to EastEnders as part of Martin’s farewell. There's no way that Bex would miss her dad’s funeral, and Sonia needs her eldest daughter more than ever.

"It's been five years in which Bex has gone out into the world, so she’ll come back with renewed wisdom and experience."

Bex was last seen in Walford five years ago when she decided to leave the Square in need of a fresh start and headed off to travel the world.

On her return as Bex Fowler, Jasmine Armfield added: "It's wonderful to be back at EastEnders and to see so many familiar faces. It's amazing for me to come home, but for Bex, it's an absolutely devastating time because she's lost her dad.

"She's grown up a lot, having spent the past few years travelling, so we’re going to see a much more mature and grown-up version of Bex this time around."

Bex isn't the only Fowler coming back to Walford, as it was recently confirmed that her cousin Vicki Fowler would be returning for her Uncle Martin's funeral, along with some new characters.

Vicki (now played by Alice Haig) will return after 21 years away with her new boyfriend Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) and his son Joel (Max Murray), which causes a stir amongst the Walford residents, who had all assumed she was still in a relationship with long-term love Spencer Moon.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

