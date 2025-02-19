EastEnders confirms details of second vote involving a nod to the past
You can have your say on more than just Denise's love life.
In a landmark soap first, viewers will get to influence the outcome of not one but two storylines for EastEnders' 40th anniversary.
Viewers can head to the official EastEnders' website right now to have your say on Denise's (played by Diane Parish) love life by choosing either Ravi (Aaron Thiara) or Jack (Scott Maslen), as well as choosing what to name Sonia's (Natalie Cassidy) baby.
You can either choose to call Sonia's baby Julia or Toni, in an homage to EastEnders' creators, Julia Smith and Tony Holland.
The vote will close on 20th February at 7:10pm, just 20 minutes before the live episode starts - talk about exciting!
It was a tough day for the residents of Albert Square as they came together in shock after the Queen Vic exploded.
We saw the first body of the disaster, with the threat of another to come.
And we had the return of Angie Watts (Anita Dobson) who appeared as a vision to help Sharon (Letitia Dean).
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Authors
Helen Daly is the Associate Editor for Radio Times, overseeing new initiatives and commercial projects for the brand. She was previously Deputy TV Editor at a national publication. She has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Media & Journalism from Newcastle University.