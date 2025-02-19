You can either choose to call Sonia's baby Julia or Toni, in an homage to EastEnders' creators, Julia Smith and Tony Holland.

The vote will close on 20th February at 7:10pm, just 20 minutes before the live episode starts - talk about exciting!

It was a tough day for the residents of Albert Square as they came together in shock after the Queen Vic exploded.

We saw the first body of the disaster, with the threat of another to come.

And we had the return of Angie Watts (Anita Dobson) who appeared as a vision to help Sharon (Letitia Dean).

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

