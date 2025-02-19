From that moment on, the residents of Albert Square had a fight for survival.

There were a select fraction characters who were trapped inside different parts of the Queen Vic, with two pregnant women, Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) and Lauren Branning (Jacquline Jossa) stuck together in the kitchen.

Bianca (Patsy Palmer) was on a mission to rescue Sonia, fearful of where Reiss was, also.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Thankfully, Bianca was able to reach her sister who was in the middle of contractions.

But she didn't spot Reiss was behind, following her.

Sonia was beside herself, having started labour already and as Reiss tried to pretend everything was OK.

The building started to collapse once more, with some small rubble falling on Reiss which knocked him to the ground.

"Well, that was close," Reiss joked, before a bathtub fell through the roof and squashed him.

With Reiss the first to bite the dust in the Queen Vic drama, will anyone follow?

Read More

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.