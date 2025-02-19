EastEnders airs shocking death as Reiss and Sonia storyline reaches climax amid disaster
That was quite the death.
As EastEnders' continues its anniversary week, it had one almighty death twist up its sleeve today (19th February).
Yesterday's episode saw the Queen Vic explode after Reiss (Jonny Freeman) smashed his car into the barrel store full of gas canisters.
From that moment on, the residents of Albert Square had a fight for survival.
There were a select fraction characters who were trapped inside different parts of the Queen Vic, with two pregnant women, Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) and Lauren Branning (Jacquline Jossa) stuck together in the kitchen.
Bianca (Patsy Palmer) was on a mission to rescue Sonia, fearful of where Reiss was, also.
Thankfully, Bianca was able to reach her sister who was in the middle of contractions.
But she didn't spot Reiss was behind, following her.
Sonia was beside herself, having started labour already and as Reiss tried to pretend everything was OK.
The building started to collapse once more, with some small rubble falling on Reiss which knocked him to the ground.
"Well, that was close," Reiss joked, before a bathtub fell through the roof and squashed him.
With Reiss the first to bite the dust in the Queen Vic drama, will anyone follow?
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Authors
Helen Daly is the Associate Editor for Radio Times, overseeing new initiatives and commercial projects for the brand. She was previously Deputy TV Editor at a national publication. She has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Media & Journalism from Newcastle University.