Martin's death was a huge moment for the show, as his character was first introduced during the show's first year on air in 1985, as a baby born to Pauline and Arthur. He has been played by James Bye since 2014.

Explaining Martin's death on the show, executive Producer Chris Clenshaw said: "It’s incredibly sad to say goodbye to James, who has been a much loved loyal company member for 10 years."

James Bye as Martin Fowler.

He continued: "James's performance in tonight’s live episode was nothing short of outstanding and one that I know will touch so many of you watching at home due to his loveable portrayal of Martin Fowler, which has made him a firm favourite among the viewers.

"When discussing James’ exit, we knew that we needed to give Martin Fowler the big explosive storyline that his character deserved. To leave the show in such an emotional storyline, during a live episode is something incredibly courageous to do as an actor, and one that I’m sure will cement itself in EastEnders’ history.

"I would like to thank James for everything he’s given to EastEnders, and although we will all miss him here at Elstree, he will always remain a member of the EastEnders family and we wish him the best for the future."

Meanwhile, Bye said of his own exit: "Saying goodbye is not easy, but after 10 years at EastEnders and on the night of the shows epic 40th anniversary – the time felt right. It's an honour to leave on a story of this magnitude.

"A huge thank you to all the fans of the show – EastEnders wouldn't be what it is without you – and to the BBC and EastEnders team for trusting me with this role for so many years. This fruit and veg man will always hold a special place in my heart. It's time to look forward, and I'm incredibly excited for what the future holds. RIP Martin Fowler."

Martin's brother Mark died off screen in 2004, after being diagnosed with HIV, while his sister Michelle left Albert Square in 2018, and it has been mentioned that she is now living in Australia.

