With Denise unable to choose which lover she wanted, the decision was given to the public, who made their voice heard in a landmark vote over the past 24 hours.

The division online was palpable, but finally we now know the outcome.

The public voted for Denise to choose Jack, her estranged husband.

Viewers had mixed thoughts on the decision, with some thrilled to see Denise choose Jack.

One fan shared on X, formerly known as Twitter: "OH MY GOD!!! Go Jack! #EastEnders #EastEnders40 #EELive."

Another added: "Yess now Ravi and Priya can get together please #EELive."

A third lamented: "Ugh I wanted Denise and Ravi! #EELive."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

