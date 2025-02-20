EastEnders airs outcome of Denise vote as viewers chose either Jack or Ravi
EastEnders went live.
Viewers of EastEnders had a unique opportunity to vote on how a storyline will progress and the result has now been revealed.
For months, Denise (Diane Parish) has been going back and forth between Jack (Scott Maslen) and Ravi (Aaron Thiara), with both men having strengths and faults.
With Denise unable to choose which lover she wanted, the decision was given to the public, who made their voice heard in a landmark vote over the past 24 hours.
The division online was palpable, but finally we now know the outcome.
The public voted for Denise to choose Jack, her estranged husband.
Viewers had mixed thoughts on the decision, with some thrilled to see Denise choose Jack.
One fan shared on X, formerly known as Twitter: "OH MY GOD!!! Go Jack! #EastEnders #EastEnders40 #EELive."
Another added: "Yess now Ravi and Priya can get together please #EELive."
A third lamented: "Ugh I wanted Denise and Ravi! #EELive."
