Vicki comes in tow with her new boyfriend Ross and his son Joel, which causes a stir amongst the Walford residents, who had all assumed she was still in a relationship with long-term love Spencer Moon.

Vicki's arrival in Walford with Joel comes as a shock to sister Sharon and Spencer's brother Alfie. Still, it soon becomes clear that Vicki is very serious about Ross and the couple is keen to ingratiate themselves with her family.

Alice Haig as Vicki Fowler. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Alice Haig (Andor) will be taking on the role of Vicki Fowler and is joined by The Bill legend Alex Walkinshaw as her partner Ross and newcomer Max Murray as his son Joel.

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw said of the castings: "We're delighted to have the very talented Alice, Alex and Max with us. Vicki is back under the most tragic of circumstances, representing her distraught mum Michelle, and she's changed a lot since we last saw her.

"We're excited to let viewers get reacquainted with Vicki and to introduce Ross and Joel to the Square. It won't be long before Vicki and this new branch of the Fowler family are making waves in Walford."

While Haig said of her role: "I am so excited. I have always watched the show, and I was born in February 1985, so I’m the same age as EastEnders! It's so cool to be playing a character like Vicki - we think we know her, but a lot has changed. I can’t wait for all the Albert Square drama ahead."

The Bill legend Alex Walkinshaw joins EastEnders as Ross. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Speaking of his role as newcomer Ross, Alex Walkinshaw said: "I am really excited as I’ve had so many friends on EastEnders throughout the years, and I always hear lovely things about it. The show is top draw drama and I can’t wait to get stuck in.

"Ross is a decent, hardworking family man, he always puts family first, and he is very in love with Vicki, but it’s not always plain sailing."

As Murray added: "It's an absolute privilege and honour to be joining such a wonderful production full of a lovely cast and crew. I'm really looking forward to introducing Joel to EastEnders viewers and telling his story."

Max Murray will play Ross's son Joel. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Vicki Fowler has previously been played by Emma Herry, Samantha Leigh Martin and Scarlett Alice Johnson. She was last seen on the show in 2004 when she left Walford for the US.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

