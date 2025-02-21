Last year on the BBC soap, her marriage to Jack fell apart when it emerged he had been having an affair with Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).

Things haven’t exactly been plain-sailing with Ravi either, who she began a relationship with in 2023, while still married to Jack.

When Denise called things off, Ravi began a relationship with Denise’s daughter Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) to make her jealous.

Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulari and Diane Parish as Denise Fox in EastEnders dress rehearsal pictures. BBC/Kieron McCarron

In an interactive twist to celebrate its 40th anniversary this week, viewers were asked to choose whether Denise would reunite with Jack or Ravi.

While the result was revealed in Thursday night's live episode, with Denise picking Jack, the actors rehearsed both outcomes – and now fans have been given a glimpse at an alternative ending they'll never actually get to see.

Dress rehearsal pictures (above) show Denise and Ravi embracing and kissing, giving viewers a taste of what could have happened if the public vote had swung the other way.

But for the Ravi fans out there – alas, it didn't.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

