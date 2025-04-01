Also, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) returns, finding herself at odds with both her daughter Lily (Lillia Turner) and Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton).

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for the dramatic week of 7th - 10th April 2025.

3 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Martin Fowler funeral day arrives in emotional scenes

Martin's funeral day dawns. BBC

Martin's loved ones are preparing themselves for a day they never expected - his final journey around Walford.

Emotions are running high, and his adoptive daughter Lily tries to support her younger, devastated siblings - just as mum Stacey arrives home in a drunken state after a number of weeks spent away from the Square.

Martin takes his final journey through his beloved market. BBC

Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) tries to help Stacey sober up, offering words of comfort.

When Stacey tells her she can't face the funeral, Sonia is dismayed, but it seems Stace will have a change of heart, as pictures show her standing with her children in church.

Bex cradles a photo of her dad Martin. BBC

Vicki and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) try to compose themselves for the day ahead, and Ross is worried for Vicki as he decides to attend the funeral to support her.

Martin's coffin is carried through his beloved market by cousin Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), Peter Beale (Thomas Law), and pals Zack Hudson (James Farrar), Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) and Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman).

Stacey was with Martin during his final moments. BBC

At the emotionally-charged service, Martin is laid to rest, with eldest daughter Bex (Jasmine Armfield) leading the mourners into the church.

Martin's aunt and godmother Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) is also seen reading a eulogy, looking heartbroken as she tries to get through her speech.

Kathy speaks at Martin's funeral. BBC

With Martin's nearest and dearest struggling to comprehend life without him, we can still barely believe he's gone ourselves.

Will EastEnders give the legacy character the farewell he deserves? The images above certainly suggest so.

2. Ross Marshall schemes to keep Vicki Fowler in Walford

Ross steps in. BBC

Ross's choice to go to Martin's funeral goes against Sharon's wishes, as she thinks it's a bad idea given how angry Alfie is towards Ross.

But Ross won't be deterred, and he later tries to put things right with Sharon by apologising for upsetting Alfie.

Ross tries to manipulate Vicki. BBC

Sharon, though, makes it clear that she won't be won over by smooth talking.

Meanwhile, Ross takes a mysterious call and makes it his mission to convince Vicki that they should stay in Walford longer than planned.

He becomes hellbent on keeping her there, even though Vicki is already booking flights home to Australia.

After failing to convince Vicki to stay, Ross tries to manipulate Ian into persuading Vicki they should stick around.

Ross insinuates that it's Mark Junior, not Vicki, who needs to step up for their grieving mum Michelle Fowler (Sue Tully, Jenna Russell).

Later, Vicki gets a call from Michelle, and it seems that Ross's plan has worked. But why is he so determined to stop Vicki from leaving Albert Square?

3. Grieving Stacey Slater clashes with Lily Slater and Ruby Allen as an exit plays out

Stacey and Ruby have another bust-up. BBC

Lily's fury at mum Stacey builds throughout the week, with the teen feeling that Stacey abandoned her when she upped and left. But at Martin's wake, Ruby's own anger and resentment towards Stacey rises, and emotions bubble over.

Later, Stacey finds Ruby at the allotment and the pair have another confrontation. As revelations ensue that could destroy any chance of peace between them, will Ruby find out that it was Stacey who Martin truly loved, not her?

Lily, meanwhile, turns to alcohol with encouragement from Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) - but Stacey comes back to find her daughter drunk. Stacey tries to make amends with Lily, but her efforts fall flat.

Stacey vows to find out who set the stall on fire. BBC

Things get worse when Stacey discovers that Martin's beloved fruit and veg stall has been set on fire! Martin's loved ones are horrified by the sight, and Stacey promises Lily she'll find out who is behind this cruel act.

Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) warns Stacey to leave it to the police, but Stacey soon believes she has all the evidence to confront the culprit. But is she right, and who did set fire to the stall?

As the week comes to an end, Ruby decides to get out of Walford, as the situation between her and Stacey is intolerable.

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) begs Stacey to stop fighting and start healing, but when Stacey goes to speak to Ruby, Zack reveals that Ruby has already gone.

Is this the last we'll see of Ruby?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

